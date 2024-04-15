NFC Notes: Geno Smith, Tre’Davious White, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers CB Rock Ya-Sin signed a one-year, $1.292 million contract with the 49ers that includes $1.056 million guaranteed. The contract details include a base salary of $1,125,000, a signing bonus of $71,250, a roster bonus of $71,250, a workout bonus of $25,000, a guaranteed salary of $985,000, and will carry a cap number of $1,152,500. (Over the Cap)

Rams

The Rams signed CB Tre’Davious White to a one-year, $4.25 million contract with $3.25 million guaranteed with a $1.75 million signing bonus. White can also earn up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Seahawks

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald was highly sought after following two strong seasons as the DC in Baltimore. Seattle QB Geno Smith discussed what it’s been like with Macdonald in the building.

“It’s different,” Smith said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “Coach Macdonald, he’s the guy. He knows what he’s doing. He’s prepared himself for this moment, and he’s going to lead this thing. I’m the player, he is the coach, no matter the age. His job is to coach me. … My job is to be receptive, to learn and to take heed to it and then to apply it.”

“He wants us to come out there and be confident, be dominant. Know our assignments. Go out there and play like there’s 13 people on the field.”

Findlay OL Mike Jerrell has an official 30 visit with the Seahawks scheduled. (Tony Pauline)