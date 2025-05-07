NFC Notes: George Kittle, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle was happy with the way his four-year extension played out, noting that the negotiations were short and sweet.

“I was just appreciative to get it done now,” Kittle said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Because the weight on your shoulders and the stress, because you know something is going to happen and you just want it to get done. That stress is alleviated from your shoulders and you can kind of not be concerned with anything happening, and be your best self every single day and you know that you have that security a little bit so you’re not worried about it.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford was asked by reporters what LT Alaric Jackson can bring to the team’s offensive line.

“I thought he’s done a hell of a job since he’s been here setting the tone when he’s given his opportunities early in his career,” Stafford said, via RamsWire.com. “He did a hell of a job and played great in the last couple of years for us at the left tackle spot. He brings up the nastiness to our group. He’s quiet. He doesn’t say much, but when he’s out there, he plays physical and does a great job both in the pass game and the run game. I’m really happy we got that done and he’ll be back in a Rams uniform.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba said that he’s leaned on veteran players to help perfect his craft and WR Cooper Kupp has already provided him with a great deal of knowledge in the short time they’ve had together so far.

“You go down the list of teammates that I’ve had, I’ve been blessed,” Smith-Njigba said, via PFT. “To have Coop here this year, it’s the cherry on top. I can’t wait to learn from him, I’ve already learned a ton from him in just two days and some text messages. Just to get a different perspective on the game is something I’ll always value and respect. I can’t wait. We sat next to each other in the meeting room today, and there’s going to be a lot of questions that I ask. That’s just how I am, that’s how I’m built, asking DK, asking Tyler, asking the guys who have been there before, and Cooper Kupp’s at the top of that list.”