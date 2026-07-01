NFC Notes: George Kittle, Jeremiyah Love, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in the NFC Wild Card round. Kittle mentioned that he was able to run at a solid speed in practice but remains on a “tight leash.”

“I got a run today, hit over 16 miles an hour,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebZone. “That was pretty sick… I am on a tight leash, but I’m pulling as hard as I can.”

Kittle reiterated that being able to push himself while sprinting is a very encouraging step in his rehab.

“I’m 21 weeks out, and I’m running over 16 miles an hour, so I’m having a great time,” Kittle said. “Single-leg box jumps, we’re cutting again, we’re having some fun.”

Kittle said he’s a little ahead of schedule, and their trainers want him to calm down a bit.

“I’m a little bit ahead of schedule, so I’m trying new things,” Kittle said. “My trainers are like, ‘Yeah, just simmer just a little bit.’ Basically, what my surgeon told me is don’t be a dumbass, and I’m trying my best to just not be a dumbass.”

Cardinals

Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love notes that there will be a lot of pressure put on him in his first season, but he knows there will be other strong players in the offense who can take the focus off of him. His main goal is to maintain his body day to day so he is prepared for training camp.

“I haven’t seen what that looks like in the NFL,” Love said of his transition, via the team website. “I think a lot of guys probably don’t score that many touchdowns, but that’s the goal I set for myself. Everything is about the team. If you make sure you’re doing your part on a team, those things will come.”

“I’ve been trying to focus on getting information about how you maintain your body,” Love added. “How you go about your day-to-day, and how you keep your mental working so you can go out there every day and do what you got to do. Being in the big leagues, all of the pressure is not going to be on me,” Love said. “You don’t need one guy going out there and getting 30 carries a game. We’ve got 21 games this season potentially, so that’s not going to be too good in the long run. But I love being around guys that are great at football. The rest of the time this break is to train my body to get prepared for training camp so I’m ready to play actual football. The mentality is all gas, no breaks until the time training camp comes, and once training camp comes I’m prepared and I’m ready to go.”

Rams

Rams DC Chris Shula reiterated that the team plans to put DE Myles Garrett in positions to succeed, while also letting him do what comes naturally to him, given that he is coming off a season in Cleveland where he recorded the most sacks in a single season in NFL history.

“Obviously, we’re still going to have our principals with that stuff, but we’re going to let him do what he does best and we all know exactly what he does best,” Shula said last week, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “You’re not going to take Michael Jordan, LeBron [James], all those guys and pull them out of their comfort zone. We’re going to work with him and put him in the best spots that we think for him and the defense to succeed.”