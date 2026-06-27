NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders S Jeremy Reaves believes that the team’s record is all the motivation they need to improve this offseason, while LB Frankie Luvu notes the team has shifted towards more youth and power defensively.

“Yeah, we won five games last year,” Reaves said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “That should be all the motivation you need to be urgent. We weren’t good. If that doesn’t add enough pep in your step, you’re in the wrong field.”

“Younger, faster, more explosive,” Luvu said of the defense. “We’re just hunting man. … Very aggressive, very downhill. We’re disruptive.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott commented on missing the playoffs over the past two seasons and reiterated to reporters that the team is planning to win a Super Bowl.

“It sucks,” Prescott said of missing the playoffs, via the team’s official site. “Definitely. But we’re pushing. That’s our goal, that’s a minimum. When you have a team like this and they’ve done everything they have in the offseason, obviously we got to push and get better on offense, but when we know we’re already improving on defense, that’s the minimum. That’s everybody’s goal in here.” Eagles Eagles QB Jalen Hurts wouldn’t judge the point of view of former teammate WR A.J. Brown, who said that he and Hurts drifted apart during their time in Philadelphia. “I’m not in the place to challenge anyone’s perspective on anything,” Hurts said at a press conference. “Seemingly so, it was. That’s where I am. I’ve always been focused on the collective. I’ve always put my energy towards that. As a leader, I’ve always put an onus on giving maximum effort to achieve the shared mission we have in the team.” “You come into it and you have a sense of pride in how it began, and definitely what we were able to accomplish,” Hurts added. “The same thing I said last time, nothing can take that away. For the great things that we did, now it’s time to focus on achieving great things with this new iteration of the team.”