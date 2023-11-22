NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

When asked about Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle‘s performance in Week 10, HC Mike McCarthy said he’s open to getting Dowdle more involved but is focused on Tony Pollard as their “primary ball carrier.”

“I have no problem with Rico getting more carries,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “That would be great. But also my focus is Tony Pollard, as far as the primary ball carrier.”

Pollard recalled his 21-yard touchdown run in Week 11’s win over the Panthers and feels their rushing attack is still getting into a rhythm.

“It felt great,” Pollard said. “Just being in the open field, making plays and getting in the end zone. We’re just figuring out what works for us, what we like to run, what we block best and what we do best. Just getting in a rhythm.”

Cowboys LG Tyler Smith called Pollard an “explosive runner” and was glad to see his performance against Carolina.

“He’s that type of explosive runner,” Smith said. “That’s what he’s been trying to show people all year. He runs hard. Some people thought he was more of a speed back, but Tony runs hard. Just seeing him finally break through and get to the end zone like he’s been wanting to is huge for us. It’s something we want to continue for him for sure.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts called Monday’s win over the Chiefs a character-building game for them.

“When you win games like we’ve won games, that builds a ton of character,” said Hurts, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “We’re kind of, I guess, in character-development mode.”

Eagles S Kevin Byard said they were confident in their ability to come back when trailing 17-7 at halftime, knowing their offense could produce if the defense could stop Kansas City from scoring.

“We just kept saying on the sideline, ‘If they don’t score, we’re going to win this game,’” said Byard. “‘Our offense is going to find a way to get a score late.’”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni praised Hurts for manipulating the field, including making a pre-snap call on his 41-yard pass to DeVonta Smith.

“That’s what good quarterbacks do,” Sirianni said. “They make three or four plays that change a game with their mind.”

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones said during an appearance on Up and Adams that his ACL surgery is scheduled for Wednesday in New York: "Best time for it. Got a lot of football to watch."