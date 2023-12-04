NFC Notes: James Conner, Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

“I ain’t gonna lie, I was in that zone all week long for us,” Samuel said, via SF Gate. “They beat us in the NFC Championship, and at the end of the day, like talking trash, it’s just part of the game. Hopefully, nobody took it to heart because it’s all fun and games.”

49ers QB Brock Purdy commented on Samuel’s performance and is now considered a favorite to win the MVP following his performance on Sunday, which is quite the rise for the former Mr. Irrelevant.

“Going into the week, obviously Deebo had a little something to him,” Purdy said of Samuel. “That’s just who he is and he can do that, he’s good enough to do that but was it a distraction or anything like that? No … He was pumped about it and stoked and ready to go. And man, all I had to do was get the ball in some space and he did the rest.”