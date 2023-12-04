NFC Notes: James Conner, Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
49ers WR Deebo Samuel torched the Eagles for three touchdowns in a 42-19 victory after CB James Bradberry called him trash before the game.
“I ain’t gonna lie, I was in that zone all week long for us,” Samuel said, via SF Gate. “They beat us in the NFC Championship, and at the end of the day, like talking trash, it’s just part of the game. Hopefully, nobody took it to heart because it’s all fun and games.”
49ers QB Brock Purdy commented on Samuel’s performance and is now considered a favorite to win the MVP following his performance on Sunday, which is quite the rise for the former Mr. Irrelevant.
“Going into the week, obviously Deebo had a little something to him,” Purdy said of Samuel. “That’s just who he is and he can do that, he’s good enough to do that but was it a distraction or anything like that? No … He was pumped about it and stoked and ready to go. And man, all I had to do was get the ball in some space and he did the rest.”
Cardinals
Cardinals RB James Conner had a triumphant return to Pittsburgh, with a 24-10 win over his former team, in which he ran for 105 yards and had two touchdowns.
“Truly special,” Conner said, via the team website. “The emotions were going. I had this vision of coming home and trying to play my best football and let God do the rest. He let us have a day.”
Rams
- Rams WR Puka Nacua set the team record for receiving yards by a rookie against the Browns on Sunday.
