NFC Notes: Javon Hargrave, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DL Arik Armstead said the team adding DT Javon Hargrave will benefit the whole defense and make everyone’s jobs easier.

“I hadn’t necessarily met him before signing with us, but I’ve seen his career, I’ve seen him on tape, I’ve seen him on film, and he’s one hell of a player,” Armstead said, via PFT. “He’s a dominant defensive tackle in this league, and adding him to our already good group of players is just going to be amazing. We’ve always made an investment up front here with the Niners, and we like to put the game on our shoulders. And when you want to win a Super Bowl, you better be able to rush four and get home, especially when you’re playing against such great quarterbacks late in the season; you’re going to need more guys in coverage. And so I’m really excited about that.”

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins is looking forward to getting after the quarterback more often this season after being moved back to the outside from inside linebacker.

“It’s definitely different than preparing for last season but also the defensive philosophies have changed, the defensive schemes have changed,” Collins said, via Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. “Some positions have harder downs in certain situations than it was last year. I definitely want to get after the quarterback a little more than I did last year. A lot of sacks would be nice. Sacking the Q is always a good thing on defense.”

Rams

Rams seventh-round DT Desjuan Johnson said he’s not concerned about being the last pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and thinks the term “Mr. Irrelevant” is overblown.

“Call me Mr. Irrelevant. I ain’t trippin’. I’m just ready to play football,” Johnson said, via WTOL 11. “Everybody was making it seem bad. Like, it’s just a name. I understand the things that come with it and everything, but at the end of the day, I got picked, and I’m ready to prove that I’m there, and I’m ready to play.”