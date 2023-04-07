NFC Notes: Javon Hargrave, 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers CEO Jed York commented on the team spending money in free agency to lure in top DT Javon Hargrave from the Eagles.

“We are never going to be a huge spender, but I think when we do spend, we have to make sure it’s deliberate,” York said at the league meetings, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Making the trade for Christian [McCaffrey] last year, getting Javon and a few others in free agency, this year. You want to make sure you’re adding to the club and making sure you’re giving the club a chance to win.”

“We’ve never been a huge spend-in-free-agency club,” York added. “That’s not really our belief. But when you’re going to spend in free agency, you better make it count, because you’re going to spend a lot of money.”

Cardinals

Former Cardinals GM Steve Keim didn’t express optimism about the team being able to trade WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

“They’re probably going to have to come to understand that they’re probably not going to get as much as they would if he was a younger player or his contract was considerably lower, where you could get him for a second-round (pick),” Keim said, via Arizona Sports. “It could end up being a second- or third-day draft pick to really get it done. Probably (need to) get a new deal done.”

Keim added that QB Kyler Murray still has some growing to do and has to learn what it means to be a professional. Keim didn’t question Murray’s work ethic so much as he did the small things about the game.

“He still needs to grow. (Beachum’s comments are) not slanted toward his character,” Keim said. “He’s not a bad guy. He’s a good kid, has a good smile, has a nice way about him. I think it’s like anything, guys have to continue to learn what it’s going to take to be great. Does he know what Tom Brady and Peyton Manning knows of what it takes to be great? No. Does he work? He does work. I think it’s just that side of the game, the film study, the attention to detail part that he can continue to improve upon. And I think he will. Kyler’s a proud guy, man. He doesn’t want to lose and he doesn’t want to let people down.”

Keim believes that Murray is headed in the right direction, but doesn’t believe he’s close to his potential. “You got to think he’s headed in the right direction,” Keim said. “I just thought he kept getting better and better and better. There’s just some times of inconsistency with him. Obviously, the height hurts him at times, seeing over the line and processing and seeing the field. But at the same time, he’s just a tremendous talent. The stuff he does, you see in practice and games, it’s off the charts.” Seahawks Former franchise cornerstone LB Bobby Wagner is back with the Seahawks and said he has no negative feelings about the team opting to release him. It comes as no surprise that he will also be wearing No. 54 once again. “It just seemed like the right thing,” Wagner said. “Everybody was excited to have me back in the building. But even walking to the store, I can feel that there’s a lot of love a support here. I’m grateful for how the fans have re-embraced me.”