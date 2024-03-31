NFC Notes: Jaycee Horn, Derrick Brown, Ryan Ramczyk, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Falcons have an official 30 visit scheduled with Marshall RB Rasheen Ali, per Dane Brugler.

Panthers

Saints

Saints LG Andrus Peat is a free agent and New Orleans will carry over $13 million in dead cap from Peat according to Over The Cap. Despite his dead cap charge, HC Dennis Allen didn’t close the door on bringing Peat back.

“I think all things are on the table in terms of how we want to fill out our roster,” Allen said, via NOF Network on YouTube. “And so there’s a business aspect that goes along with all these decisions, so we’ll see.”

According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, the departure injury status of RT Ryan Ramczyk “could certainly leave this position open for the Saints to select an offensive tackle high in the draft.”