NFC Notes: Jaycee Horn, Derrick Brown, Ryan Ramczyk, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- The Falcons have an official 30 visit scheduled with Marshall RB Rasheen Ali, per Dane Brugler.
Panthers
- Panthers GM Dan Morgan calls TE Tommy Tremble someone they “hold in high regard.” (Mike Kaye)
- Morgan said the trade of DE Brian Burns was a “tough decision” but they were keen on adding draft picks and cap space. (Darin Gantt)
- When talking about QB Bryce Young, Morgan said: “I know the type of player he is. It’s not going to be all on Bryce.” (Gantt)
- Morgan mentioned he has had “good discussions” with DT Derrick Brown‘s agents and believes it will work out. (Gantt)
- Regarding CB Jaycee Horn, Morgan stated they have not decided on his fifth-year option and mentioned his injuries have been “out of his control.” (Joe Person)
- New Panthers HC Dave Canales would prefer his third QB to be a veteran with experience instead of a developmental project. (Mike Kaye)
- Canales also mentioned new OLB D.J. Wonnum will likely miss OTAs as he recovers from a torn quad he suffered in Minnesota. (David Newton)
- Regarding the offensive line, Canales discussed moving OL Austin Corbett to center as a way to get him involved as a leader: “He’s a man’s man. When he talks, people listen.” (Darin Gantt)
- On new WR Diontae Johnson, Canales cited his separation as a defining skill: “His release ability is second to none. It’s a dream for any quarterback.” (Kaye)
- North Carolina State LB Payton Wilson said he has six official 30 visits scheduled with teams, including the Panthers. (Noah Fleischman)
- Texas WR Xavier Worthy appeared to be in Charlotte for an official visit with the Panthers. (Instagram)
Saints
Saints LG Andrus Peat is a free agent and New Orleans will carry over $13 million in dead cap from Peat according to Over The Cap. Despite his dead cap charge, HC Dennis Allen didn’t close the door on bringing Peat back.
“I think all things are on the table in terms of how we want to fill out our roster,” Allen said, via NOF Network on YouTube. “And so there’s a business aspect that goes along with all these decisions, so we’ll see.”
- According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, the departure injury status of RT Ryan Ramczyk “could certainly leave this position open for the Saints to select an offensive tackle high in the draft.”
