NFC Notes: Jaycee Horn, Desmond Ridder, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said QB Desmond Ridder did an admirable job filling in at quarterback and feels he gives the team the best opportunity to win moving forward.

“Des did a nice job having to come back in that game, gave us a chance,” Smith said, via PFT. “Situation is where it’s at, so we think Des gives us the best chance. And then on top of that, Taylor won’t practice this week. We’ve got to assess throughout the week to even see what his role is going to be on Sunday. So we’ll just monitor that as it goes, but we have a lot of confidence in Des. We think the last couple of weeks, he’s handled it really well — a lot of things going on. I think the reset will be very beneficial for him.”

Smith mentioned that DL David Onyemata and DB Dee Alford are returning to practice, while WR Mack Hollins is still working his way back from injury. (Terrin Waack)

Panthers

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn described how frustrating it was to suffer a torn hamstring in the season opener and is just taking things day by day.

“It’s sh—y. Excuse my language,” Horn said, via Darin Gannt of the team’s site. “I mean, that’s what it is, you know. For me, for the fans, for the coaches. I mean, I was brought here to play football. That’s what I want to do. So it’s frustrating but, you know, all I can do is keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep going. That’s all I know how to do.”

Horn recalled the moment he suffered his injury in Week 1 against the Falcons.

“Just the same thing going through everybody else’s mind, man. Just hurt again,” Horn said. “Wondering at that time what the injury was, you know what I’m saying? How long I’d be out, just hoping for the best. I mean, it’s just, it’s not that I don’t like it; it’s just a part of the game of football, and I had some bad luck. So I don’t know the answer you guys are looking for from me. It’s just football.” Panthers CB Donte Jackson said he talks to Horn every day but usually about topics outside of football and his recovery. “Me and Jaycee talk every day and, a lot of it is not even about anything football,” Jackson said. “It’s just that we have a lot in common in terms of what stuff we’ve been through, and we both play corner. We understand the high stakes that are in that position. So we just, we get each other. So we don’t really like to touch base on that because, at the end of the day, I know that he’s a guy who works tremendously on his body, who, who’s been doing it since he got in the league, he’s just been hit with a lot of unfortunate injuries, you know what I’m saying? So most of the time, he’s just making sure that I’m good mentally, and I just make sure he’s good mentally because sometimes you just don’t need people telling you the obvious. And as a brother, that’s all I try to be is just somebody that he can lean on for support.” Panthers HC Frank Reich says he isn’t considering benching QB Bryce Young in order to start QB Andy Dalton. (Mike Kaye)

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said WR Michael Thomas and CB Marshon Lattimore “are gonna take some time” to return from injury and would not rule out injured reserve, meanwhile, QB Derek Carr remains in concussion protocol. (Mike Triplett)