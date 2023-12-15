NFC Notes: Jaylon Johnson, Wes Phillips, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson believes he’s earned more money on his next contract than he initially thought after his play this year.

“After this season, I feel like there’s not anything that you can say that I’m not doing,” Johnson said, via Bears Wire. “I feel like before the season, (I felt) for three years, I’ve covered at a high rate. And it’s been like, ‘Oh, can he get the interception? Can he get the interception?’ So it’s like, after this year, you can’t say I can’t cover at a high level. You can’t say I’m not an elite cover guy. You can’t say that I can’t take the ball away. You can’t say to me that I can’t tackle. So I mean, realistically, what is it that I can’t do that deserves top pay, top corner money? I feel like now there’s definitely opportunity and room – and especially if I touch All-Pro. I feel like there’s not anything that I haven’t done that’s deserving of it.”

Johnson didn’t dismiss the idea that Chicago could’ve gotten him at a discounted rate this past offseason.

“Maybe, I mean maybe,” Johnson said. “I’m thinking the same way y’all are thinking.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell is hopeful about C Frank Ragnow (knee) playing in Week 15 but will know more on Friday: “I’m hoping, but I won’t know till after today,” per Dave Birkett.

Vikings

Vikings OC Wes Phillips spoke publicly for the first time since being arrested for a DWI on Friday night and admitted he is not living up to the team’s standards.

“Aside from the standards I have for myself, I do understand as a coach in this league, there are certain standards from the NFL and the Vikings. I didn’t live up to those standards,” Phillips said, via Pro Football Talk. “The last thing I would ever want to do is detract from the attention being on the great things that these guys do on the field. So that was unfortunate. I do believe in being accountable, learning from your mistakes, accepting whatever discipline may come down the road, and growing from it.”

“I’m not the one who’s going to make that decision,” Phillips added when asked if he will be with the team this week. “I’m just going to keep coaching until they tell me otherwise.”