NFC Notes: Jessie Bates, Antoine Winfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

According to an ESPN survey, Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. was voted the best safety in the NFL.

was voted the best safety in the NFL. A rival NFC executive mentioned how Winfield thrives in the high hole: “He had more opportunities as a single-high defender to take throws away with his instincts, range, and creating turnovers. He was already excellent in run support and as a blitzer, so it was the perfect combination.” (ESPN)

Falcons

With Falcons CB AJ Terrell locked in as the team’s top CB, Atlanta is using this offseason to figure out who will start on the other side. Falcons cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Clark Phillips III are battling for the other spot, and Hughes spoke about the battle for reps through spring practices.

“Friendly competition brings out the best in all of us,” Hughes said, via Amna Subhan of the team’s website. “Not shying away from that is going to help everybody.”

“I know what I can bring to the table, I know ways that I can help this team. Whatever coach needs me to do — I’ll do it. I just want to come in every day ready to work and whatever happens, happens.”

According to an ESPN survey, Falcons S Jessie Bates III was voted the third-best safety in the NFL.

was voted the third-best safety in the NFL. An AFC executive raved about his longevity: “What he does well is dislodging the ball — not just interceptions but disrupting what should be completions. He’s been one of the more consistent safeties in the league for a long time now.” (ESPN)

Panthers

Panthers TE Ian Thomas has loved the early stages of playing in new Panthers HC Dave Canales’ offense.

“It’s perfect for tight ends because you get to be yourself,” Thomas said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “They give you a lot of opportunities, a lot of chances to fit in and mold into the offense. It’s different setups that have given us mismatches. It is working well so far.”