NFC Notes: Jonah Williams, K.J. Wright, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Former LB K.J. Wright recently signed to become the 49ers’ assistant linebackers coach and defensive quality control coach. He’s excited to begin his coaching career in San Francisco.

“It is true,” Wright said, via NFL.com. “I am the new linebacker assistant coach/defensive quality control coach of the San Francisco 49ers. I am thoroughly excited. I am really, really happy for this opportunity. I’m really, really happy for the Niners organization believing in me. Trusting me with their franchise. [I’ve been] competing against those guys since day one. My first-ever NFL game was against the Niners. … Here I am, 13, 14 years down the road about to be coaching for them.”

Wright said there’s no ill intention in joining the 49ers after spending all but one year of his NFL career with the Seahawks.

“This isn’t some vendetta move,” Wright said. “This is a really cool opportunity for me.”

Wright explained he’s always been eager to start coaching.

“This is where my heart is. My heart is in coaching,” Wright said. “My heart is in building something special. Teamwork, camaraderie, going through the ups, going through the downs, finding a game plan to be successful. This is what I do. This is what I’ve been called to do.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year, $1.935 million contract with a $167,500 signing bonus and a fully guaranteed base salary of $1.767 million.

Cardinals

New Cardinals OL Jonah Williams talked about where he might play on the offensive line this year but he’s ready to make an impact wherever he’s needed.

“At the end of the day it’s just football, it’s just O-line,” Williams said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “By the second week of training camp (last year) it felt as good as left tackle ever did.”

“The O-line, it’s kind of a chain. You can’t have any weak links, physically, mentally. I like to think I’m a positive part of that.”

Seahawks

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Seattle signed restricted free agent OLB Darrell Taylor to a one-year, $3.136 million deal with a $20k signing bonus and a $3.116 million non-guaranteed base salary. Taylor can earn another $350k from a sack incentive.

New Seahawks DT Leonard Williams signed a three-year, $64.5 million contract that includes a $24.9 million signing bonus and a fully guaranteed base salary of $1.25 million in 2024.

Williams' 2025 base salary of $20 million includes $17.7 million guaranteed for injury which will become fully guaranteed five days after the Super Bowl. He can also earn up to $850k each year in per-game roster bonuses.

Seattle WR Tyler Lockett restructured his contract to now include an $8 million signing bonus along with a fully guaranteed base salary of $4.66 million in 2024.

Lockett also can receive a $5.3 million roster bonus if he's on the roster on the fifth day of the 2025 league year. In addition, he can earn up to $1.7 million in per-game roster bonuses in 2024 and 2025 and up to $4 million in incentives for 2024.

Seahawks GM John Schneider said they think TE Pharaoh Brown is one of the league’s best blocking tight ends in the league. (Henderson)

Seahawks GM John Schneider said they think TE Pharaoh Brown is one of the league's best blocking tight ends in the league. Seattle signed Brown to a two-year, $3.2 million with $2.69 million in guarantees including a $1.25 million signing bonus.

According to Aaron Wilson, Brown can also earn up to $510k in per-game roster bonuses along with a $750k incentive for playtime, catches or receiving yards.