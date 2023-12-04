NFC Notes: Jonathan Allen, Dak Prescott, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders DT Jonathan Allen says he will evaluate things this offseason: “I do want to win…I’m not in the business of going through another rebuild.” (JP Finlay)

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had high praise for TE Jake Ferguson, who has brought some grit to the team and is performing well in his second pro season.

“He’s a baller,” Prescott said, via CowboysWire.com. “His mentality is why he is the guy that he is. He expects to do what he did in tonight’s game and he’s no different than me. He’s got a lot of swag, a little bit of craziness. You want a guy who can definitely get dirty but have some swag, be able to catch some passes, go get more, finish runs. He’s talented. A young guy – a bright, bright future ahead of him.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says the team has a lot of issues to clean up following their 42-19 loss to the 49ers on Sunday evening.

“We didn’t coach good enough, didn’t play good enough,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “Simple as that. And why do you not do that? Well, you have to give credit to them, too. That’s a really good football team. If you don’t come out and play your best game against the guys that they have and the coaches that they have, it’s going to look like that. So, we have to coach better. Have to play better. We have a lot to clean up.”