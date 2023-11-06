NFC Notes: Jonathan Allen, Sam Howell, Jalen Hurts, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DT Jonathan Allen told reporters that he believes QB Sam Howell is the team’s franchise quarterback.

“Sam Howell is our future,” Allen said, via Ivan Lambert of USAToday.com. “He’s our quarterback. I feel like we found our quarterback for the next 5-10 years, and I truly believe that. When I look at the plays he makes on the field, and not only does he make great plays on the field, but his demeanor after bad plays and not playing well. He is always able to bounce back. . . . I’ve seen a lot of great quarterbacks in my time, played against a lot of them, and feel he has the potential to be one of them. I can truly say this team is behind Sam Howell 100 percent.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was asked about his knee injury on Sunday and said he is looking forward to the time off.

“I don’t really know what to say,” Hurts said, via Pro Football Talk. “It was a gritty win, it was a gritty win. It was a tough win. Much respect to that team. Always very competitive and have great players. But I don’t think the bye week could come at a better time.”

“I don’t like it being that way,” Hurts continued. “I love to be all good but, as I said I’d do anything for this city and for my teammates. It takes what it takes and that’s simply put. Whatever it takes and I’m just happy that we were able to gut out this win and we showed so much resilience.”

Eagles RB D’Andre Swift was fined $9,857 for unnecessary roughness stemming from last week.

Giants

Giants K Cade York is on his third team this season after stints with the Browns and Titans and is feeling confident that he has corrected the mistakes that lost him his job back in Cleveland.

“I was getting kind of quick to the ball,” York said, via Pro Football Talk. “I was kind of chasing something, a feeling that I had, and I kind of just took it too far. I was actually hitting really well in training camp and all that stuff, but when it came to the game the tempo just got up and started missing right a little bit for the most part. But just slow it down and get back to being who I am.”