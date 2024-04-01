NFC Notes: Jonathan Gannon, Mike Macdonald, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

UCF WR Javon Baker said at the Big 12 pro day he will have an official 30 visit with the 49ers. (Steph Sanchez)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon mentioned that WR Greg Dortch is continuing to look for ways to expand his role in Arizona’s offense.

“What I love about G is, I said, ‘Hey, man, like, you got to make sure that you’re concentrating on these certain things, and you got to do a better job of these things.’ He took that to heart and he worked on him, and he got better at those things,” Gannon said, via CardinalsWire.com. “He’s self-aware. I mean, ‘OK, like JG said, I need to work on this. This is what he wants to see, this is what I’m going to work on. This is what he’s going to see.’ He did that. I appreciate that. The thing I really love about him is that he’s got a smile on his face and he loves ball, and he loves to practice. He loves to play, he loves the process, loves to compete. I’ll line up with him.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ new HC Mike Macdonald called their interior offensive line a “work in progress” and said they still have plans to address the position.

“It’s a work in progress,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “We’re not done by any stretch of the imagination. There’s some great competition going to happen in that room, and we expect high-level play this year from those guys. We’re at work at it. We’re not hitting the panic button or anything like that; we don’t play until September. A lot of time to figure out who the right guys are and the right opportunities to make the team the best we can.”

Seahawks GM John Schneider said they were balancing whether to spend in free agency or plan for the 2024 NFL Draft knowing the depth available. In the end, he understands why other teams invested heavily into offensive linemen in free agency.

“That’s part of the balance,” Schneider said. “I get it. The offensive linemen, where some teams are drafting, they’re probably like, ‘Whoa, we’re just going to move this guy up here (on the free-agency board) and pay this player.’”

Macdonald is open to the possibility of Seattle drafting a quarterback if a prospect they like falls to them at some point.

“If there’s a guy that’s sitting, facing us in whatever round, it’s just the responsible thing to do to try to make your team better,” Macdonald said. “It’s hard to find young, great quarterbacks in the league. It’s tough. Sometimes you’ve got to take swings at the plate to hit them.”