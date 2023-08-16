NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears WR Velus Jones was disappointed in himself after muffing a punt during the preseason, an issue he dealt with last season as a rookie, and added that he needs to focus on making smarter plays.

“It’s all about awareness, being smart,” Jones told the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday “All week, all camp, I’ve been doing a good job catching them, feeling them out, even when we practice in the stadium. I’ve just gotta make a smarter play, even though I’ve got that competitive edge in me and stuff like that. Really proving it to myself and not everybody else. I showed glimpses last year and stuff, not getting too much playing time. Getting in enough and getting my feet wet just a little bit. I know what I’m capable of, and I’m definitely a unique player on this team.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said they want some injured players to participate in their upcoming preseason game against the Colts depending on the severity of their issues, via Courtney Cronin.

As for LB Tremaine Edmunds dealing with an undisclosed injury, Eberflus said they are pleased with his rehab: "He's doing everything he can do. So that would be the walkthroughs, the meetings, the night walkthroughs. So he's getting all the calls, all the defenses, the different things we're putting in at this time. We're building our menu board for the season right now, so the first and second down, third down, red zone, two-minute– we're doing that on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game. So he's engaged in all that, building that menu board and making sure that he understands that we can pull those things off during the course of the year as we build our gameplan for the week … So he's getting everything but the practice reps.. he'll be back and we're excited about where he is in terms of his mental side and command of the defense." (Cronin)

Lions

Lions WR Kalif Raymond told reporters that his work ethic is not going to change after he received a two-year extension from the team that is reportedly worth $14 million.

“I come out here every day with the same mindset to just be the best version of myself, and honestly, I don’t think that changes,” Raymond said of the extension, via DetroitLions.com. “I think I come out here and be the best man I can be. The best teammate I can be. Honestly, just keep putting my best foot forward. I think at the end of the day the biggest thing I appreciate the most is the respect from my teammates and the trust of my coaches, and I think no matter what I have to come out here every day and earn that. That’s my mentality.” Lions HC Dan Campbell also weighed in on Raymond’s work ethic which earned him a coveted extension.

“Yeah, Leaf’s a self-made man,” Campbell added. “I mean he’s – it’s a credit to him. He’s the one who gave himself the opportunity and he just proves himself since he’s been here. He just continues to prove himself, so like we say, he’s somebody that embodies everything we’re about. He’s overcome a lot. He works every day, he’s smart, he’s productive, he’s versatile and he’s one of our guys.” Raymond’s two-year, $10.5 million extension includes a $3 million signing bonus and guaranteed salaries of $1.35 million in 2023 and $1.4 million in 2024, plus a $4.35 million salary in 2025. (Over The Cap)

Raymond has annual $50,000 workout bonuses and a $2.4 million option bonus in 2024. There’s a $250,000 roster bonus due early in the 2025 league year and a void year in 2026 to spread out the cap hits.

Campbell gave an injury update on CB Emmanuel Moseley, telling reporters “It’s going to be a while” before he returns to action. (LionsWire) Packers Packers QB Jordan Love is building chemistry with TE Luke Musgrave and wants to keep on feeding him the ball, as he thinks the rookie tight end is going to be a special player in their offense. “We’ve just got to keep getting him the ball, keep feeding him, and see what he can do after the catch,” Love said of Musgrave, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “He’s going to be a really good player.” “I tried to come in with little expectations,” Musgrave commented. “I’m really thankful. Jordan’s been doing an amazing job. I couldn’t ask for a better guy because he’s super approachable and he gives me opportunities, and I do mess up. The whole thing’s been awesome. It’s been pretty ideal.”