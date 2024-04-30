Packers Officially Sign Eight Undrafted Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers announced they have officially signed eight undrafted free agents to the roster.

The full list includes:

USF OL Donovan Jenning Michigan OT Trente Jones Northern Illinois DT James Ester Ohio DT Rodney Matthews Wisconsin LS Peter Bowden Alcorn State University RB Jarveon Howard Washington LB Ralen Gofort Arizona State TE Messiah Swinson

Jennings, 24, was a five-year starter at USF. He was invited to the Shrine Bowl after the conclusion of his college career but was not drafted.

During his six-year college career, Jennings appeared in 55 games and made 47 starts, 45 of those at left tackle and two at right guard.