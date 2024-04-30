Packers Officially Sign Eight Undrafted Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers announced they have officially signed eight undrafted free agents to the roster.
#Packers agree to terms with eight rookie free agents.
The full list includes:
- USF OL Donovan Jenning
- Michigan OT Trente Jones
- Northern Illinois DT James Ester
- Ohio DT Rodney Matthews
- Wisconsin LS Peter Bowden
- Alcorn State University RB Jarveon Howard
- Washington LB Ralen Gofort
- Arizona State TE Messiah Swinson
Jennings, 24, was a five-year starter at USF. He was invited to the Shrine Bowl after the conclusion of his college career but was not drafted.
During his six-year college career, Jennings appeared in 55 games and made 47 starts, 45 of those at left tackle and two at right guard.
