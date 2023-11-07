NFC Notes: Joshua Dobbs, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR Darnell Mooney was asked by reporters about the possibility of a contract extension with Chicago.

“I mean, eventually somebody is going to pay,” Mooney told reporters, via BearsWire.com. “Whether it’s here or wherever you go somebody is going to take care of you. So you’ve just got to go out there and play ball. It doesn’t matter what you’re going to do. You can’t look for something tomorrow. Whenever it comes it comes and you just have to take care of your job. Extensions is a good thing. Obviously, I would love to be here. I love Chicago. I love the fans. I love just being here.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says that RB Khari Blasingame is out with a concussion and added that S Jaquan Brisker has cleared concussion protocols. (Adam Jahns)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell says RB David Montgomery, C Frank Ragnow, and G Jonah Jackson are all "trending the right way" after the bye week and took part in practice. (Eric Woodyard)

Campbell added that they opted to sign LB Trevor Nowaske to the 53-man roster because another team was attempting to sign him off of the practice squad. (Tim Twentyman)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell shared a little bit more about the growing legend of QB Joshua Dobbs and how the two of them were able to overcome almost no practice time together to win a game against the Falcons on the fly in Week 9. O’Connell said Dobbs is exactly the player he was hoping to get when the Vikings traded for him just last week.

“I would say you need to have composure; you need to be intelligent,” O’Connell said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And beyond all that, I mean I was talking to him a lot, to be able to digest the information that I’m giving to him in real time, and be able to function and still go play quarterback, some of the plays he made, some of the throws he made means doing it all for the first time in an NFL game, on the road against a really good defense … that’s the reason why Josh was one of those guys that I immediately … it hit my brain to get him.

“I didn’t know he’d be available, and then [the Cardinals] made that move [to bench him] and I was like, ‘This is a guy.’ I just wanted to see him around this team in this locker room, be able to coach him, be able to call plays for him and see if we can potentially put him in a great situation and then let him just go play.”

O’Connell said the Vikings are still attempting to determine if they should designate WR Justin Jefferson to return from injured reserve: “We’re going to do what’s best for Justin, and make sure when he does return, he can be the Justin Jefferson we all know and expect to see.” (Ben Goessling)

to return from injured reserve: “We’re going to do what’s best for Justin, and make sure when he does return, he can be the we all know and expect to see.” (Ben Goessling) ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes Jefferson could return in the coming weeks: “It doesn’t sound like he’s coming back this week, but it doesn’t sound like he’s far away, either.” (Kevin Seifert)