NFC Notes: Joshua Dobbs, Mike Macdonald, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

New 49ers QB Joshua Dobbs went through a rollercoaster of emotions last season after having successful starts with both Arizona and Minnesota. Dobbs touched on how beneficial it will be to be around QB Brock Purdy and the coaching staff.

“At the end of the day, [Purdy] wins football games and he plays efficient football,” Dobbs said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebzone.com. “That’s all you can ask for. So that’s what I’m most excited about, just being able to obviously provide my perspective on what I’ve learned throughout the league and be able to assume whatever role that looks like this upcoming year. But to be around that and that coaching and that type of player and that type of room and that consistency, I think it’d be really good for me, and I’m excited to see what I’ll be able to add and help the team with for this upcoming year.”

Kentucky CB Andru Phillips has official visits scheduled with five teams, including the 49ers. (MLFootball)

Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace will have an official visit with the 49ers. (MLFootball)

The 49ers requested Utah S/RB Sione Vaki for an official 30 visit. (Brent Sobleski)

Rams

Rams VP of Football Operations Tony Pastoors touched on why they opted to align so many contracts to go on past 2026

“I think there’s a couple of things there,” Pastoors said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “I think you’ve seen that trend in the league, players want shorter deals. It allows them to get back to free agency. As the cap continues to grow, they’re not stuck in a deal they are unhappy with because the numbers are antiquated. … I think the other part of it is probably just the evolution of Sean (McVay) and Les (Snead), and wanting to be able to make moves and make adjustments and not have huge ramifications. We can be coached, we can grow and evolve, too.”

Pastoors also discussed why they gave S Kamren Curl a multi-year deal despite usually addressing that position with late-round draft picks.

“I know Kam (also) has a way in which he himself can void (the final year). We thought, with both of those guys — given where the markets were, given the caliber of players we were able to get — it made sense to do multiyear and to get them at a number that really made sense for the team this year and next year.”

Los Angeles is going to be right at the salary cap once they sign their upcoming draft class. Pastoors implied they could wait to restructure top contracts once the season is underway.

“We haven’t had to convert anyone so I think that the ‘trade deadline question’ … we’ll always be able to do things (at the deadline) because we have kept things wide-open so far. We haven’t had to convert anybody. We should be just fine when it comes to that.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said he would be open to selecting a quarterback at some point in the 2024 NFL Draft if the right prospect falls to them.

“If there’s a guy that’s sitting, facing us in whatever round, it’s just the responsible thing to do to try to make your team better,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “It’s hard to find young, great quarterbacks in the league. It’s tough. Sometimes you’ve got to take swings at the plate to hit them.”