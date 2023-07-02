NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Jared Goff, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is expecting a big year from QB Justin Fields.

“I expect him to shine,” Johnson said, via Bears Wire. “I think it’s one thing to come in rookie year and learn a new system then have to go into a new system. He never really got a chance to be comfortable. I think for him now he’s finally having a chance to get comfortable. He has some new guys. Everything’s in an upward projection for him.”

Johnson added that Fields should grow into the team’s offense in his second year under HC Matt Eberflus‘s system.

“Once he gets comfortable, which I think he is extremely comfortable now and extremely confident, he can be very dangerous,” Johnson said. “You’ll see a lot of that dominant quarterback play that you saw at Ohio State.” ​

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff had one of his best seasons as a pro in 2023 and muted a lot of doubts about his future in Detroit. His position coach has a clear point of feedback to make sure Goff keeps up his momentum and doesn’t backslide.

“Consistency,” Lions QBs coach Mark Brunell said via the Athletic’s Colton Pouncy. “What he did well with last year was his decision-making and that stretch that we made, he was just taking care of the ball, being smart with the football. So continuing that, that’s at the top of the list and I think he’ll do that.”

Packers

Packers DB coach Ryan Downard is impressed with the progression of seventh-round DB Anthony Johnson.

“I just smile because he’s so youthful,” Downard said, via Packers Wire. “He’s energetic. He’s got a playful personality about him. Extremely eager to learn. He hasn’t played the position a bunch, so there’s a lot of things we are teaching right now. But his athletic skill set is pretty darn good. He showed some things in the rookie minicamp, even in the drills with the vets. I like the way he is coming along.”

Downard is hammering home the mental side of the game, especially to the younger players.

“Like I’ve explained to those rookies,” Downard said, “so much of this game is mental, so much of it. We talked about 31 (Adrain Amos) and why he’s been playing in this league for so long. He’s able to take in all the information the offense is giving him and apply it, and so we got to get Ant to that point.”