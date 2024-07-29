NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Michael Penix, Buccaneers, Falcons

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was disappointed when the team declined his fifth-year option but is taking it as a personal challenge to make improvements in his career.

“That’s just one of those things,” Tryon-Shoyinka said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s an opportunity to take it as a challenge. Overcoming adversities, there’s a point in everyone’s life you gotta do that. Back against the wall, you gotta trust what got you here and lean on teammates, the brotherhood. Ultimately, continue to stack these days and get to where you want to go.”

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield admitted that his NFL career hasn’t exactly gone to plan since being drafted first overall by the Browns but added that when he begins to feel comfortable he can be a difference maker for an NFL franchise.

“My NFL career, has it been what I want it to be? No, but it’s gotten me to this point to where I signed a long-term deal,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “When I settle in, good things happen. I know how I am, I know how I operate. When I can truly dig my feet in to make a difference in the culture and the people around me and make people better — that’s when I’m at my best. I haven’t been in a place for very long without coaching changes in a long time. I go back to Oklahoma for four years was the longest point and then to Cleveland — but we still had coaching changes in and out at pretty much every year. It’s just different. I have no doubt in my mind.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris mentioned that first-round QB Michael Penix will be splitting backup quarterback reps with Taylor Heinicke in training camp, with QB Kirk Cousins working with the first team as the starter.

“It won’t be much different than what you’re accustomed to,” Morris said referencing the offseason program, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, Kirk took our first team reps, Penix and Heinicke definitely split our second reps, and [John] Paddock was able to get what he can get. We get to those moments and get the chance to get Paddock some of those things. Usually, they will split days when we get the chance to get to the other field, to get those guys reps and get those guys ready. Our walk-throughs and jog-throughs are very important for those guys. It will be exciting. It won’t be much different than what you are accustomed to seeing from the spring and what we did in OTAs.”