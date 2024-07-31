NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Taysom Hill, Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs is due for an extension as he heads into a contract year in 2024. Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht knows how valuable Wirfs is and affirms he will remain on the team soon.

“I was on with WDAE talking about Antoine (Winfield) at one point, saying, ‘Hey the guy deserves to be highest-paid [safety],’ and I’d say the same thing for Tristan,” Licht said, via 95.3’s The Drive. “So, we’re working very diligently to see how we can do that, you know, so it can help both sides, as well, so it doesn’t hurt our future so we can still continue to win, but we can reward him.”

“I can promise you this, Tristan’s gonna be playing for the Bucs this year. He’s gonna be playing for the Bucs in the distant future. I think we’re gonna get something done at some point, I just can’t tell you when. … I’m optimistic that hopefully it will be soon.”

Falcons

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins loves the situation in Atlanta and discussed how his feelings about the Vikings made it hard for a team to lure him away.

“I did feel like I had a great thing going with Minnesota, so it was really going to take a really special opportunity not to continue with Minnesota, and that’s really what Atlanta provided when I looked at the roster and what we would have here on the field and off the field,” Cousins said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “Certainly a big change, but feel good about where we landed.”

Saints

Saints TE Taysom Hill has been the ultimate Swiss army knife over the last few years, getting snaps at multiple offensive and special teams positions. New Orleans HC Dennis Allen discussed plans to continue to utilize Hill’s versatility including at QB.

“He’s gonna do a lot of stuff. He’s gonna run routes from in line, out wide, out of the backfield, he’s going to block, he’s going to run the ball out of the backfield, I think he’s going to do a lot of stuff. He’s going to line up at the quarterback position at some point in time. I think he’s an awesome weapon to have,” Allen said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.