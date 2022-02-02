NFC Notes: Kyle Trask, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said they anticipated Tom Brady‘s retirement and have been preparing in case this moment occurred: “It’s something that we knew was going to happen at some time. It didn’t completely shock us in the last 24 hours … we’ve been preparing.” (Greg Auman)
- Licht mentioned that they are “excited” about QB Kyle Trask‘s potential but will evaluate all of their outside options: “We’re going to explore all avenues.” (Greg Auman)
- Licht added that Trask compares well to some of the “top QBs in this year’s draft” but that they want to avoid being without a dependable quarterback: “No one wants to be in a position where they don’t have a quarterback.” (Greg Auman)
- Licht expressed further confidence in Trask after feels they made a “good decision” to select him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft: “We’re not crowning Kyle (Trask) as the heir apparent yet, but we feel very fortunate that we got him when we did last year because where he stacks up with quarterbacks in this years draft — everybody is going to have their own opinion — but I feel pretty good where he stacks up with these quarterbacks and I feel like we made a good decision last year.” (Rick Stroud)
- Licht reiterated that they are excited about the Buccaneers’ future and players already on the roster: “We’re excited about the future we have, we’re excited about the players we have and we’ll continue to march forward.” (Rick Stroud)
- When asked about Brady’s $15 million deferred bonus and repayment of $16 million in case of retirement, Licht said it was “a moot point” and is confident it will be resolved. (Greg Auman)
- As for Buccaneers’ veteran TE Rob Gronkowski, Licht doesn’t think that Brady’s retirement means Gronkowski will depart as well and will give the tight end time to consider his future: “I’m giving Rob the respect to give him some time. We would welcome Rob back with open arms.” (Greg Auman)
- Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett says that he has met with both the Buccaneers and the Panthers at the Senior Bowl. (NFL)
Panthers
- Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said earlier this offseason he would listen to trade calls on any player and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects other teams to at least check on a potential trade for RB Christian McCaffrey.
- David Newton reports the Panthers hired Kristi Coleman as president and Nick Kelly as chief executive officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment.
Saints
- Liberty QB Malik Willis said that the Saints are among the teams he’s met with at the Senior Bowl this week. (NFL)
- Brian Flores said during an interview that he sent messages to the Saints and Texans, letting them know he was filing a lawsuit and was still interested in coaching both teams. (Katherine Terrell)
- Saints GM Mickey Loomis says he was impressed with Flores, Aaron Glenn and Doug Pederson. (Nick Underhill)
- Loomis confirmed that Flores informed the Saints about his lawsuit and referred to him as an impressive candidate. (Mike Triplett)
