NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DC Steve Wilks said the depth of the team’s defensive line has stood out to him and doesn’t notice much of a drop in talent between the first and second groups.

“Well, I don’t like to compare, that’s the thing with me,” Wilks said, via PFT. “I think these guys are unique. And when I say I haven’t been around a group like this, that’s what I mean, a group. I mean, we have depth, and it’s not when one guy comes out that you feel like, ‘OK, we’re going to drop off.’ No, not at all. So, the depth that we have across the board, inside and out, man, that’s what I’m talking about. Never been around anything like this. So, we’ve done a tremendous job starting with [G.M.] John [Lynch] and [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] building this roster and getting us the guys that we need to play and succeed with. So, I’m excited about that.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was asked about his rehab, noting that he plans on taking it one day at a time and not rushing himself back into action.

“Obviously, me being the competitor I am, do I want to miss any time? No,” Murray said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “It’s not on my mind, but we’re not even in August yet. So, I’m taking it one day at a time. We’re preparing the body, we’re preparing the mind to be able to do those things. I do think the first time I’m out there maybe I might be [hesitant] but with the reps, I think the confidence will grow and grow.”

Murray was also asked what he thought about the team’s new playbook under HC Jonathan Gannon and OC Drew Petzing.

“It is a lot more wordy than we’ve been accustomed to so it’s getting there though,” Murray told reporters. “I’m picking it up pretty fast, pretty well. I think the coaches would say so, as well. We’re doing things to allow me, again, to learn faster. So, if I wasn’t taking the reps mentally and just spitting it out, like at home, in the mirror, to the coaches, whatever it is, in the meetings, then, yeah, I’d probably be behind but the fact that we’re on it and we’re constantly doing it, it’s been easy. I believe we’ll be able to run the ball a lot better, which will only be, you know, a weapon for us to be able to get under center, mix it up, won’t be as predictable. And if you can run the ball, it makes everything a lot easier.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay singled out WR Tutu Atwell as someone who can slot in as the top option behind WRs Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

“I think it’s really early,” McVay said, via PFT. “But Tutu Atwell is a guy that’s really done an excellent job. He’s super smart. Obviously, he’s well known for his speed, but he’s really done a great job in this offseason and it showed up today of really establishing himself, playing with aggressive hands, understanding the nuances of how we want to work edges and separate where he fits within the concepts.”

McVay added that the competition is stiff offensively and there’s been a number of players that have made plays for them.

“The beauty of this team in general, for the people that you guys have covered us for the last handful of years, there truly is competition and that’s something for us to really evaluate and be good about finding who are the best 11 guys on offense, defense, special teams, and what are the different rotations that we can come up with as we navigate training camp?” McVay said. “But I was encouraged, I was ready to just answer a couple guys and then I start thinking about practice and a lot of guys really made plays and are worthy of being mentioned and so that’s certainly a good problem for us to have right now.”

Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon had surgery with pins placed into his thumb, yet will still be able to practice according to HC Sean McVay. (Jourdan Rodrigue)