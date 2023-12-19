NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Kyren Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said the team hasn’t had any discussion about signing DL Ndamukong Suh with the injuries they’ve suffered on the defensive line.

“Not yet,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “I mean, I’m not ruling out anything. We have guys on our practice squad, as you guys see, that we used last week. But that stuff, we also aren’t exactly sure when Hargrave and Armstead are coming back. We do know they have chances this week, so there’s a lot of variables that are playing together that we’ll be discussing here the rest of the day, tomorrow. And even if we don’t make a move in any area, that’ll probably be continuing throughout the year.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said the team has a responsibility to continue trying to get the ball in the hands of their receivers and they’ve failed to do so thus far.

“Keep trying to find ways to get those guys the ball,” Murray said, via PFT. “We have to go back, and that’s something I can get better about, and as a whole with the offense, find ways to get those guys the ball. I know it’s frustrating. Hell, I’m frustrated for them.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said he has a lot of confidence in RB Kyren Williams and was impressed with the way that he finished the game out.

“Got a lot of confidence in him. Those are very correctable things,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “You could see he was getting a little loose, even on the great run he had earlier in the game. It’s kind of getting away from his body. You credit them for being able to force those, but he’s a great player. We wouldn’t be in a lot of these situations – in a positive way, I mean – if it wasn’t for him. I loved the way that he finished the game out. It’s always about your response so he’ll learn from it. He’s the type of guy that has the right football character, the right mindset and mentality to be able to use these things as learning ops, push forward in a positive way. He still made big-time contributions in this game.”