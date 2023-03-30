NFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Panthers S Jeremy Chinn expects to play “close to the line of scrimmage” based on his feedback from DC Ejiro Evero and secondary coach Jonathan Cooley.

“This system I’ll be a little bit closer to the line of scrimmage again, kind of how I was in previous years,” Chinn said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I’m super excited about it. I’ll be able to be around the ball more. That’s really exciting. Talking to Evero and coach Cooley, we have plans and I’m excited for what they have me doing a little bit.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note the leaguewide belief is the Panthers traded up to No. 1 for Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud , even though they haven’t tipped their hand for their plans with the pick yet.

Ole Miss RB Zach Evans has a pre-draft meeting set up with the Panthers. (Jon Sokoloff)

