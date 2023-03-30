NFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Regarding Ravens QB Lamar Jackson‘s trade request, Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank feels Baltimore’s situation is “very different” from Browns QB Deshaun Watson‘s offseason last year: “Different player, different time. You have a winner (in Jackson), a MVP in the league. There’s no question he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league,” per Josh Kendall.
- Blank thinks there’s “some concern” about Jackson’s playing style and the potential longevity of his career: “Looking at it objectively I’d say there’s some concern over how long can he play his style of game. Hopefully a long time …, but he’s missed 5, 6 games each of the last two years. Each game counts a lot in our business.” (Kendall)
- Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said they have confidence in Desmond Ridder‘s ability to be their starting quarterback: “We have a lot of confidence and belief in the person, the natural leadership and the competitor he is. He’s a true winner,” via Scott Bair.
- Falcons recently signed veteran DL Calais Campbell said he chose to join Atlanta over the Jets because he wanted to go somewhere he could make a large impact: “The Jets made a strong offer as well. It really came down to where I felt like I could have the biggest impact both on and off the field,” via Josina Anderson.
- According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Falcons had a meeting with Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence at his pro day.
- The Falcons had a meeting with Louisville OT Trevor Reid at his pro day, according to Aaron Wilson.
- ECU RB Keaton Mitchell told reporters at his pro day that he has visits with the Falcons, Jets, Lions, and Packers (Billy Marshall)
- Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood met with the Falcons at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Panthers
Panthers S Jeremy Chinn expects to play “close to the line of scrimmage” based on his feedback from DC Ejiro Evero and secondary coach Jonathan Cooley.
“This system I’ll be a little bit closer to the line of scrimmage again, kind of how I was in previous years,” Chinn said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I’m super excited about it. I’ll be able to be around the ball more. That’s really exciting. Talking to Evero and coach Cooley, we have plans and I’m excited for what they have me doing a little bit.”
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note the leaguewide belief is the Panthers traded up to No. 1 for Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, even though they haven’t tipped their hand for their plans with the pick yet.
- Ole Miss RB Zach Evans has a pre-draft meeting set up with the Panthers. (Jon Sokoloff)
Saints
- NFL Media’s Jordan Palmer says the Saints will proceed cautiously with WR Michael Thomas and will not put him back on the field until he feels 100 percent. He’s not fully recovered from toe surgery.
- Palmer didn’t make it sound like it was a sure thing Thomas is ready for the start of training camp, saying “we’ll see.” He’s appeared in just 10 games over the past three seasons but the Saints were confident enough to re-sign him this offseason.
- According to Tom Pelissero, the Saints had a meeting with Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence at his pro day.
- According to Justin Melo, Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott has met with all 32 teams at some point this offseason including the Saints before his pro day.
- Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey, DL Deslin Alexandre and DE Habakkuk Baldonado met with the Saints before their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Maryland CB Deonte Banks met with the Saints at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood met with the Saints at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
