NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Jaire Alexander

Lions

Lions LB Bruce Irvin was fined $7,766 for a hit on a quarterback and S Kerby Joseph was fined $6,230 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Jaire Alexander

Packers CB Jaire Alexander revealed why he has been practicing the past three weeks but has not played in a game while nursing a shoulder injury, adding that he doesn’t have full “functionability” in his shoulder which he needs to be at his best.

“I’m the type of person that I always want to put my best foot forward,” Alexander said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “So I feel like if I can’t put my best foot forward then it’s just tough to even be out there.”

Packers

Packers OLB Preston Smith is one of Green Bay’s leaders both on and off the field, with pass rush coordinator Jason Rebrovich and HC Matt LaFleur commenting on the impact he has on the team as a veteran.

“He’s the leader of the group,” Rebrovich said, via PackersWire.com. “There’s no doubt about it. It’s been that way before I even got here. I had a great conversation about him not too long ago, just his leadership skills and what he brings. He’s got nine years of experience in this league. That’s a lot. I put my arm around him and ask him questions about what his daily routine is and how he does it, how he’s seen it. Preston Smith is arguably one of the best players I’ve ever been around from a leadership standpoint and the production he’s had for us this year has been substantial.”

“Consistent play each and every time he’s out there,” LaFleur added on Smith. “I think he does a great job. He’s the old head in the room, so to speak, and he does a great job of keeping it all together, and I can’t say enough about him. Just from our time together, seeing him grow as a leader, not only for that room but for our defense, for our football team. He’s been very reliable, very consistent, and you can always count on him.”