NFC Notes: Luke Fortner, Panthers, Buccaneers Contracts, Falcons Quarterbacks

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers signed DE Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $2.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.8 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $4 million deal that includes $2.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.8 million salary. (Wilson) The Buccaneers signed S Miles Killebrew to a one-year, $1.79 million deal that includes $490,000 fully guaranteed and a $1.3 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $1.79 million deal that includes $490,000 fully guaranteed and a $1.3 million salary. (Wilson) Buccaneers RB Kenneth Gainwell signed a two-year, $14 million contract that includes $9.83 million guaranteed. He’ll earn a guaranteed salary of $6,830,000 in 2026, and $3,000,000 of his $6,830,000 salary in 2027 is guaranteed. He’ll receive a $5,000,000 roster bonus in 2026 and can make $170,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)

signed a two-year, $14 million contract that includes $9.83 million guaranteed. He’ll earn a guaranteed salary of $6,830,000 in 2026, and $3,000,000 of his $6,830,000 salary in 2027 is guaranteed. He’ll receive a $5,000,000 roster bonus in 2026 and can make $170,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap) Buccaneers G Dan Feeney‘s one-year, $1.487 million deal includes $1 million guaranteed and a $1.3 million salary in 2026. (Aaron Wilson)

Falcons

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham said that QB Tua Tagovailoa is coming in to compete for the starting role and isn’t strictly considered a backup.

“For Tua coming in here, he knows he’s coming in to compete,” Cunningham said, via ESPN. “Just like Michael knows that he’s coming in to compete and everybody, quite frankly — not just those two at the quarterback position — but everybody’s coming in to compete.”

Cunningham said that he spoke with QB Michael Penix Jr. before the team signed Tagovailoa.

“You don’t want to blindside somebody, and that’s just how we operate,” Cunningham said. “We want to have open conversations and communication, and I feel like we did that in regards to Michael and Tua.”

Panthers

The Panthers landed C Luke Fortner as a free agent this offseason. He’s excited to play alongside guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis.

“Obviously, I’ve watched them play for a while and always enjoyed watching them and feel like they do a great job,” Fortner said, via Darin Gannt of the team’s site. “One of the coaches said, ‘ You’ve got two big dudes next to you,’ so I think that’ll be obviously exciting to play with those two, and I think we’ll have some success.”

Fortner comes to Carolina following his time with the Saints in 2025 and the Jaguars from 2022 to 2024. He said that during his time in Jacksonville, they always viewed the Panthers as a team they could not take lightly.

“It was always, hey, we’re going to go in expecting to win this game, but you can never count these guys out — like these guys play hard,” Fortner said. “They’ve got an energy about them that’s different than some teams. Some teams, you go in, and you’re up, and you’re like, all right, we’re good. And we knew we couldn’t do that with Carolina. And everything I’ve seen thus far speaks to that, and it’s coming to fruition. Now that I’ve talked to these guys around here, I’m realizing where that’s coming from, and that’s from everybody, whether it’s the training staff, coaching, front office, whatever it may be. They are all one-minded and on one single goal, and it’s different than anywhere else I’ve been.”

Fortner was traded from the Jaguars to New Orleans following a preseason game against the Saints in August 2025. Fortner reflected on the trade, saying it was a “whirlwind” experience.

“We were on the flight back to Jacksonville, and we got off the plane, and I got a call, and it’s, hey, you’re going back to New Orleans,” Fortner said. “So I just played in the stadium, and then the next day or two days later, they had a stadium practice, so I was out there in the stadium again just practicing, so it was crazy, it was a blur. It’s obviously really exciting, and everyone I met along the way was very helpful in the process and made it as easy as it could be, but yeah, it’s definitely a whirlwind, right?”