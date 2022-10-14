NFC Notes: Marcus Mariota, Falcons, Panthers, Steve Wilks

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith expressed confidence in Marcus Mariota despite having a completion percentage of 57.7 and a quarterback rating of 78.8.

“I think he’s doing a nice job, quarterback rating and completion (percentage) be damned,” Smith said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

Smith is more concerned about Mariota’s execution in certain situations rather than his completion percentage.

“The completion percentage, eh, whatever,” Smith said. “I worry more about situational football, turnover margin, making sure we are clean in the red zone. There are a lot of ways to look at it, but I do have an appreciation for guys who won’t take negative plays regardless of their stats.”

Mariota added that he’s not focused on personal statistics and wants to play efficiently.

“I am not worried about statistics. I never have been,” Mariota said. “That’s not part of who I am. What’s most important to me is just going out there and being efficient and winning football games.”

Panthers

When taking a look at potential trade options for the Panthers ahead of the deadline, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer names WR Robbie Anderson , DE Marquis Haynes, and CB Donte Jackson .

, DE and CB . Regarding Anderson, Kaye thinks it makes sense to deal the receiver given he is the most notable player the organization reunited with former HC Matt Rhule from their time together at Temple. Kaye could see Carolina fetching a fifth-round pick in exchange for Anderson.

from their time together at Temple. Kaye could see Carolina fetching a fifth-round pick in exchange for Anderson. As for Haynes, Kaye points out that teams in the playoff hunt typically look for help at edge rusher and believes the defensive end could be dealt for a fifth-round pick as well.

Kaye thinks that teams looking for a starting-caliber cornerback would be interested in Jackson and he could be worth a second or third-round pick.

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks said they’ll evaluate the entire roster, top to bottom, including the practice squad, to see who should be playing: “We’re sitting at a point to where right now if you do the same thing over and over again, you know the definition. That’s insanity.” (Joe Person)

said they’ll evaluate the entire roster, top to bottom, including the practice squad, to see who should be playing: “We’re sitting at a point to where right now if you do the same thing over and over again, you know the definition. That’s insanity.” (Joe Person) Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that CB Jaycee Horn (foot) is expected to miss Week 6 sit this week after initially planning to be available.

Steve Wilks

Panthers’ interim HC Steve Wilks said he “knows what it takes” to help the organization find success again.

“So I know what it takes,” said Wilks, via David Newton of ESPN. “I’ve been around here when it was good. To be able to get us back to that point is the reason I wanted to take this job.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane, who was at Carolina with Wilks from 2012-2016, issued a vote of confidence in the coach and thinks he works well with players.

“He has a great feel for the pulse of players,” Beane said. “He will bring positive energy to the team and the fan base.’’

Wilks mentioned that he wants the Panthers to be “aggressive in all three phases” of the game.

“We talked about that [Wednesday] morning in the team meeting,” Wilks said. “We want to be aggressive in all three phases.”