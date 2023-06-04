NFC Notes: Michael Thomas, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons WR Drake London characterized their offense in 2023 as “position-less football” and defenses will constantly have to re-locate their receivers.

“Position-less football,” London said, via Tori McElheney of the team’s official site. “You’re not going to know where anyone’s lining up. You’re going to have to try to find us.”

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier said their offense has “a lot of weapons” and a strong offensive line to help second-year QB Desmond Ridder.

“We have a lot – a lot – of weapons,” Allgeier said. “It’s all the right building blocks, too, and getting all the right people on the field and just have everyone ball. It’s nice to have – obviously – a really great offensive line, but just having the weapons to give Desmond choices. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich says TE Hayden Hurst will be returning to practice soon after undergoing offseason sports hernia surgery.

“We’ll get them in. There won’t be any team reps, but they’re going to start getting some routes on air,” Reich said, via Augusta Stone of Panthers.com. “Really no competitive stuff. But both those guys will get a little bit of that tomorrow.”

“It’s important to get out there, obviously knock the rust off and things like that,” Hurst said of his impending return. “I think that’s what spring ball is for. But my goal right now is to get healthy. I want to play in all 17 games. I didn’t do it last year, and it’s a big goal of mine this year. So I’m just focused on getting healthy.”

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said the team is excited about where WR Michael Thomas is at in his rehab and is optimistic about where he’ll be when they start training camp.

“I think he’s coming along, and I think he would tell you that things are going well and we’re excited and optimistic about where he’s going to be when we begin training camp,” Loomis said, via PFT.

Loomis added they’re counting on Thomas and CB Marshon Lattimore returning to form and getting back to the level they were at pre-injury.

“We’re counting on a couple guys that have missed time with injury,” Loomis said. “Mike Thomas has missed the better part of the last two years, and we’re counting on him to get healthy and to get back to his form. We’re counting on Marshon Lattimore, who missed six or eight games last year with some fractured ribs and a lacerated kidney. We’re counting on those guys to get back and perform at the level they’ve performed at in the past.”