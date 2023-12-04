NFC Notes: Mike Evans, David Tepper, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans caught his 91st career touchdown pass in Sunday’s 21-18 win, putting him at 13th all-time. He also climbed to 1,012 yards for the season, marking his tenth straight season of at least one thousand yards. To catch WR Jerry Rice‘s streak of thousand-yard seasons, Evans will need four more to tie the league’s all-time leading receiver.

“I’m happy we got the win, most importantly,” Evans said, via the team website. “I’m happy with the record. I’ve had a lot of great quarterbacks and offensive coordinators who believed in me, so I appreciate them. Hopefully, I can keep that streak going for however long my career goes.”

Falcons

Falcons S DeMarco Hellams was fined $4,314 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Panthers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Panthers owner David Tepper will likely pursue a coach with an offensive background as his next hire. He adds finding a champion for first-round QB Bryce Young who can help him develop and reach his potential will be a priority.

will likely pursue a coach with an offensive background as his next hire. He adds finding a champion for first-round QB who can help him develop and reach his potential will be a priority. Schefter notes the Panthers will likely be interested in Lions OC Ben Johnson and Eagles OC Brian Johnson , among others.

and Eagles OC , among others. Regarding the future of Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, Schefter says the team has given Fitterer no assurances of anything. While the Panthers have intimated to some people they would like to keep Fitterer, other league sources have told Schefter his job is in legitimate danger.