NFC Notes: Mike Macdonald, Brock Purdy, Geno Smith, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers lost an ugly game to the Rams back in Week 15 where rain played a huge role in how offenses operated. San Francisco QB Brock Purdy explained his difficulties throwing the ball in that severe precipitation.

“No. I mean, I think any person that’s throwing an object in the rain — it makes it wet, the grip isn’t as good,” Purdy said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I think, for me, it’s been more about learning how to change the motion a little bit and throw differently in the rain. You can’t just get back there and be as violent as you normally are. … So it comes down to sort of learning how to handle those kinds of environments and finding a way to complete the ball.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks lost 27-24 to the Vikings in Week 16, where QB Geno Smith tossed an interception in the final minute of the game. Mike Macdonald declined to say whether WR D.K. Metcalf ran the wrong route and just wants to learn from the game.

“We’re not pointing fingers, we’re not playing the blame game,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “You can’t operate like that. You go back, you assess the tape and what the play design is and all that. We just need to be better in that moment (executing) what we’re going to get to in those chunk situations, where the ball needs to get to. It just all needs to be better. From the route being run to the ball, play design, all that type of stuff.”

Smith was notably sacked with 3:04 left in the game. Macdonald reflected on the play, saying they need to be better in those critical moments.

“As a whole offensive operation, that’s the one where we’ve got to be better in that moment,” Macdonald said of Smith’s sack. “Everybody involved.”

When asked why he’s continued to go stand by Smith at quarterback, Macdonald said they’ve put a lot on Smith’s plate and he’s earned their trust.

“He makes it go,” Macdonald said. “It’s really simple. We put a lot on his plate, and rightfully so. He’s earned the right to have a lot on his plate operationally.”

After a loss to the Vikings in Week 16, the Seahawks need help going forward if they want to make the postseason. Seattle HC Mike Macdonald knows they need a little bit of help and he praised QB Geno Smith‘s toughness despite a few rough plays that hurt their chances of a win.

“Our destiny is not in our hands right now, which is tough,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “But we still have a ton of football to play for. A break here or there, we’re right back in it and we’re rolling.”

“Geno is our top competitor on our football team. We’re not sitting here with life at the end of December unless Geno has done the things he’s done. He’s a fighter, man. I thought he played a good game.”

Smith on if his knee injury is behind him: “Nah, it’s not. It’s going to be there for a while. But gotta keep pushing.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)