NFC Notes: Mike Macdonald, Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo had compliments for 49ers QB Brock Purdy following the Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl LVIII. Despite holding Purdy to an 89.3 passer rating and allowing just 6.7 yards per attempt, the long-time DC had nothing but good things to say about the young quarterback.

“The zones, I just think their wideouts and quarterback are so good at their timing routes, and Brock Purdy is really good,” Spagnuolo said, via Albert Breer of MMQB. “He knew when we were in certain things, and he found seams.”

After Super Bowl LVIII provided the first-ever overtime with the new rules where both teams get a chance with the ball, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is under some scrutiny for the way they handled the overtime period. Shanahan defended the choice to receive the ball, noting it was evaluated beforehand.

“It’s just something we talked about,” Shanahan said, via Michael Baca of NFL.com. “None of us have a ton of experience with it. But we went through all the analytics and talked to those guys. We just thought it would be better. We wanted the ball third. If both teams matched and scored, we wanted to be the ones who had the chance to go win. Got that field goal, so knew we had to hold them to at least a field goal, and if we did, then we thought it was in our hands after that.”

Tom Pelissero from NFL Network reports the Seahawks finalized a deal with former Washington OL coach Scott Huff for the same role in Seattle. After spending time with new Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb at Alabama and Washington, he is set to reunite with him with the Seahawks.

Tom Pelissero from NFL Network reports the Seahawks finalized a deal with former Washington OL coach Scott Huff for the same role in Seattle. After spending time with new Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb at Alabama and Washington, he is set to reunite with him with the Seahawks.

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on the team's offense: "We don't want to reinvent our offense every week so we have to have a core identity. We're going to be a physical unit. We're going to run the football and we want to have answers for the QB and keep it consistent for him." (Maura Dooley)

on the team’s offense: “We don’t want to reinvent our offense every week so we have to have a core identity. We’re going to be a physical unit. We’re going to run the football and we want to have answers for the QB and keep it consistent for him.” (Maura Dooley) Macdonald was asked if he has spoken to any of his players so far: “Drew (Lock) and Geno (Smith) have been the main ones we’ve talked to.” (Bob Condotta)