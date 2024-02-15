NFC Notes: Mike Zimmer, D’Andre Swift, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Aaron Wilson reports the Commanders are hiring 49ers assistant defensive line coach Darryl Tapp as their new defensive line coach.

Virginia WR Malik Washington had extended meetings with the Commanders, among other teams, while at the Shrine Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Cowboys

Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer said he was excited to return to the team and noted his relationship with HC Mike McCarthy.

“It feels outstanding,” Zimmer said, via PFT. “I have two grandkids, twins, that my daughter has. I’m excited to be around them a little bit more. I’ve always loved Dallas. I’ve always loved the Cowboys. . . . Did I ever think I’d be back? I don’t know. I always kind of hoped I would be. When my time was off, I’d had some phone calls [about] going places. I wanted to be somewhere I knew people, and I trusted people. So, when this opportunity came up, I was excited because the relationship I had with Mike and even the conversations we’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Zimmer knew it was the right fit for him and said he was excited to take the opportunity.

“I knew right away it was the right opportunity,” Zimmer said. “There was another club talking to me. This is where I wanted to come. Mike and I had some great conversations on the phone. We had some great conversations since I’ve been here. I’ve always been comfortable with Stephen and Jerry [Jones]. They’ve been outstanding to my family when I was here way back when. There was never a question of whether or I not I wanted to be here. Of the 32 teams, you probably couldn’t think of more than one I wanted to be at.”

Dallas re-signed WRs coach Robert Prince to remain on staff. (Todd Archer)

Eagles

When examining the Eagles’ running back position, Jimmy Kempski expects free agent RB D’Andre Swift to Swift receive an offer similar to Panthers RB Miles Sanders‘ four-year, $25.4 million, which would price him out of Philadelphia.

will want to sign elsewhere on the open market. Wyoming LB Easton Gibbs had extended meetings with the Eagles at the Shrine Bowl. (Justin Melo)

had extended meetings with the Eagles at the Shrine Bowl. (Justin Melo) Buffalo OL Gabe Wallace met with the Eagles at both the Tropical Bowl and College Gridiron Showcase. (Justin Melo)