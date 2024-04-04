NFC Notes: Nick Sirianni, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

After USC QB Caleb Williams, it’s likely between LSU QB Jayden Daniels or UNC QB Drake Maye for the number two overall pick in the upcoming draft. Former GM Rick Spielman is working with Washington in an advisory role, and he shared his input on the two.

“No, I do believe Drake will go first,” Spielman said, via the With the First Pick podcast. “We watched them back to back. You’re crazy if you think Jayden is going before Drake.”

Cowboys

Eagles

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he’s been really impressed by HC Nick Sirianni‘s approach this offseason with the coach identifying ways to improve the team this offseason.

“The things with Nick, I have to say, were really impressive,” Lurie said. “We’re wanting to truly improve the ingredients of the offense. Truly improve who is going to … in terms of leading the offense and the direction it would go. Wanted to be much more innovative. Much more dynamic. Of course, bring the things that brought us a lot of success. But very open to finding the best possible offensive coordinator and the same with defensive coordinator.”

Lurie praised Sirianni for compiling a 31-7 overall record during his time as head coach.

“That’s starting with taking a team that has a four-win season in our final year with Doug [Pederson] and taking it right into a playoff team right away and then into the Super Bowl and then into a 10-1 beginning of this past season,” Lurie said. “A very disappointing ending, but I don’t take light in 31-7 in the National Football League. That’s extraordinary.”

Regarding Sirianni admitting he felt too tense at times last season, Lurie said he still loves Sirianni’s passion on the sidelines and doesn’t want him to completely change as a coach.

“I don’t want him to overreact,” Lurie said. “But I love his passion. So I think he recognizes that it can be a little bit counterproductive if he overdoes his own passion. But you don’t want to stop where that passion is coming from. So you’ve got to find a sweet spot. I think he wants to find a sweet spot of what that’s like.”