NFC Notes: Nick Sirianni, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
After USC QB Caleb Williams, it’s likely between LSU QB Jayden Daniels or UNC QB Drake Maye for the number two overall pick in the upcoming draft. Former GM Rick Spielman is working with Washington in an advisory role, and he shared his input on the two.
“No, I do believe Drake will go first,” Spielman said, via the With the First Pick podcast. “We watched them back to back. You’re crazy if you think Jayden is going before Drake.”
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig explained in an interview on the Al Galdi podcast that the positives he hears from other teams about Daniels outweigh the ones he hears about most of the other prospects. He notes Washington has been incredibly buttoned up about which prospect they like with the No. 2 pick.
- Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland‘s final tally of official 30 visits landed at 16, with the Commanders among the teams. (Tony Pauline)
- Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. will take an official 30 visit with the Commanders. (Jordan Schultz)
- Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace will have an official visit with the Commanders. (MLFootball)
- Penn State DE Chop Robinson has an official visit scheduled with the Commanders. (MLFootball)
Cowboys
- North Carolina WR Devontez Walker had a private meeting with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- N.C. State LB Payton Wilson will take an official visit with the Cowboys. (Bryan Broaddus)
- Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson will have an official 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Jon Sokoloff)
- Washington OL Troy Fautanu will take an official 30 visit with the Dallas Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- West Texas Desert Hawks QB Kory Curtis announced he has a workout lined up with the Cowboys on Friday.
- Pittsburgh OT Matt Goncalves has eight official visits with teams, including the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- The Dallas Cowboys will bring in Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga, Florida State RB Trey Benson, Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Duke OL Graham Barton and Oregon RB Bucky Irving for official 30 visits. (Nick Harris)
- Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace has an official visit scheduled with the Cowboys. (Nicole Hutchinson)
- Texas DT Byron Murphy II has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- Purdue RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. has an official 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Calvin Watkins)
- Missouri DL Darius Robinson and Michigan LB Junior Colson also have official visits with Dallas. (Watkins)
- According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys hosted Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders for a visit.
- Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith had an in-person meeting with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
Eagles
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said he’s been really impressed by HC Nick Sirianni‘s approach this offseason with the coach identifying ways to improve the team this offseason.
“The things with Nick, I have to say, were really impressive,” Lurie said. “We’re wanting to truly improve the ingredients of the offense. Truly improve who is going to … in terms of leading the offense and the direction it would go. Wanted to be much more innovative. Much more dynamic. Of course, bring the things that brought us a lot of success. But very open to finding the best possible offensive coordinator and the same with defensive coordinator.”
Lurie praised Sirianni for compiling a 31-7 overall record during his time as head coach.
“That’s starting with taking a team that has a four-win season in our final year with Doug [Pederson] and taking it right into a playoff team right away and then into the Super Bowl and then into a 10-1 beginning of this past season,” Lurie said. “A very disappointing ending, but I don’t take light in 31-7 in the National Football League. That’s extraordinary.”
Regarding Sirianni admitting he felt too tense at times last season, Lurie said he still loves Sirianni’s passion on the sidelines and doesn’t want him to completely change as a coach.
“I don’t want him to overreact,” Lurie said. “But I love his passion. So I think he recognizes that it can be a little bit counterproductive if he overdoes his own passion. But you don’t want to stop where that passion is coming from. So you’ve got to find a sweet spot. I think he wants to find a sweet spot of what that’s like.”
