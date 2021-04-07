NFC Notes: Packers, Seahawks, Vikings

Packers

The NFLPA released its calculations for the performance-based pay benefit that was eliminated in 2020 but will still be paid by teams. Each team split $8.5 million between its players and payments are deferred to 2024.

The top Packers player was CB Chandon Sullivan ($500,291).

($500,291). Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports mentions Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a potential sleeper candidate to be traded to a receiver-needy team.

as a potential sleeper candidate to be traded to a receiver-needy team. Auburn WR Eli Stove, who also returns kicks and punts and played gunner on special teams, has met virtually with the Packers. (Justin Melo)

Seahawks

Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap said the organization was “very transparent” during negotiations for his two-year, $16 million deal after being cut in March.

“The Seahawks, obviously, they were very transparent and that’s something I appreciate. When we were doing the signing and the trade [from Cincinnati], they let me know that this would be a potential move in the postseason. When it happened, it still hit different because I had never been cut before, but they were still very transparent. They wanted me to know, they wanted me back but this was one of the moves they had to make because of the situation cap-wise,” Dunlap said, per Bob Condotta.

Dunlap mentioned that other organizations were interested in him once he became available, but he was eager to get a deal done with the Seahawks: “Seattle is where I wanted to be, so when the offer came from Seattle, the deal was done within 24 hours.” (John Boyle)

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett‘s four-year, $69.2 million extension includes a $19 million signing bonus, a $13 million option bonus in 2022, and non-guaranteed salaries of $2 million (2021), $3 million (2022), $9.7 million (2023), $15.3M (2024), and $15.3 million (2025). He’ll earn a $1.6 million roster bonus in 2024-2025 and is eligible to receive over $80 million over the next five years. (Field Yates)

Vikings

The top Vikings player was G Dakota Dozier ($561,951).

($561,951). West Virginia DT Darius Stills added the Vikings to the list of teams he’s had virtual meetings with. (Justin Melo)