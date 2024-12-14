NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Bill Belichick, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, former Patriots HC Bill Belichick and the think tank of friends and former associates helping him this past season had settled on the Bears as the most attractive landing spot. But the group thought it was unlikely Chicago would choose Belichick over going after a coach with a background in offense.

and the think tank of friends and former associates helping him this past season had settled on the Bears as the most attractive landing spot. But the group thought it was unlikely Chicago would choose Belichick over going after a coach with a background in offense. According to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, one of either the Bears, Jets or Saints had already ruled out the idea of interviewing Belichick, and sources from a few other teams with potential vacancies didn’t think there would be enough momentum in their building to hire him.

“(Belichick) burned a lot of bridges over his career,” a high-ranking team executive told Howe. Another longtime executive from a team involved in last year’s hiring cycle said, “There might be some owners who want (Belichick’s) structure and stability, but he is 72. I think a lot of teams want to build something long-term, and he clearly has a capped timeline.

SI.com’s Albert Breer believes former Titans and current Browns advisor Mike Vrabel could be a fit for Chicago’s coach opening but isn’t sure Vrabel would want to go a an organization structured like the Bears.

could be a fit for Chicago’s coach opening but isn’t sure Vrabel would want to go a an organization structured like the Bears. Chicago DC Eric Washington on their game last week: “Last week’s performance on the defensive side of the ball, clearly we failed to meet the mark … and that starts with me.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Lions

Lions first-round CB Terrion Arnold has had an up-and-down rookie year where he’s been penalized often for holding and pass interference. Detroit DC Aaron Glenn spoke on his belief that Arnold will develop into a cornerstone defensive back for them.

“Listen, he’s always been sticky in coverage, it’s the growth of him from how he started to where he is now,” Glenn said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “And I know that everybody was on him about these PIs, which still kills me, but listen, that player is going to be a damn good player for us.”

“Listen, we’re putting a lot of pressure on this player by the way that we play, but there’s no other way that he would want it. So, I’m glad we’ve got him for the simple fact that he’s going to be one of the top corners in this league as his years progress.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced WR Romeo Doubs and S Evan Williams have cleared concussion protocol. (Adam Schefter)

announced WR and S have cleared concussion protocol. (Adam Schefter) LaFleur also mentioned CB Jaire Alexander won’t play in Week 15 because they want to avoid an early exit again. (Tom Silverstein)