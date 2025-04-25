Lions ‘Have Never Entertained’ Jameson Williams Trade

Personnel evaluators around the league thought the Lions could look to move WR Jameson Williams as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal before the fifth-year option.

After selecting Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams in the first round on Thursday, Detroit GM Brad Holmes shut down Williams’ trade rumors and said it’s something they haven’t considered at all.

“That’s something that we have never entertained,” Holmes said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know where that report came from. But that’s not a conversation that me and Dan [Campbell have] ever had.”

The Lions reportedly will exercise Williams’ fifth-year option for 2026 this spring.

Williams, 24, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the national championship game, but he was able to return late in his rookie season.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that included a $9,879,483 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 15 games for the Lions and caught 58 passes on 101 targets for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 11 carries for 61 yards and another touchdown.