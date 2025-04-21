Breer: Some Believe Lions WR Jameson Williams Could Be Traded

SI.com’s Albert Breer reports some people in NFL circles believe Lions WR Jameson Williams could be traded.

It’s worth noting this is coming from a survey of personnel evaluators from other teams about the draft, not folks with the Lions. Detroit is reportedly planning on exercising Williams’ fifth-year option for 2026, which would be worth $15.493 million.

However, the Lions have until May to officially decide and could instead opt to move the receiver and add a replacement in the draft rather than pick up the option.

The former first-round receiver is one of a handful of important starters who will be eligible for a contract extension over the next year or two, and the Lions might not be able to afford to keep everyone. The receiver market has also taken off, meaning Williams won’t be cheap to extend.

Williams, 24, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the national championship game, but he was able to return late in his rookie season.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that included a $9,879,483 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 15 games for the Lions and caught 58 passes on 101 targets for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 11 carries for 61 yards and another touchdown.

We will have more on Williams as it becomes available.