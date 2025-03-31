Lions Plan To Exercise Fifth-Year Option For WR Jameson Williams

Lions GM Brad Holmes said the plan is to pick up the fifth-year option for WR Jameson Williams, per Eric Woodyard.

“Look, it’s heading that way that we are most likely gonna be doing that we are mostly likely gonna be doing that,” Holmes said during the annual league meeting. “He was a tremendous player for us last year. He’s still scratching the surface. I do think he’s got more in him as well so I just think it just makes sense for us to do what we can to keep him around.”

The team doesn’t have to officially exercise the option until May. Once picked up, it becomes fully guaranteed. The option for Williams will be worth $15.493 million for the 2026 season.

Williams, 24, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the national championship Game, but he was able to return late in his rookie season.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that included a $9,879,483 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 15 games for the Lions and caught 58 passes on 101 targets for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 11 carries for 61 yards and another touchdown.

