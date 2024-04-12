NFC Notes: Panthers, Geno Smith, Seahawks

Panthers

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero said he’s excited about adding players that he has familiarity with through his stops in Los Angeles and Denver.

"The defense is gonna be a little bit different than how we played it in Denver, how we played it at the LA Rams," Evero said, via Panthers Wire. "So from that standpoint, it's gonna be a little bit of an adjustment. But havin' those guys on our team right now is such a huge step forward for us."

Geno Smith

Seahawks QB Geno Smith has had a career resurgence in Seattle, but there was some doubt about his status following the 2023 season. After being announced the starter for another season, Smith touched on his mindset heading into the year.

“New coaching staff, old coaching staff, I got everything to prove,” Smith said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “That’s every day, that’s the way I wake up every day. I’m competing with Sam [Howell]. I know he’s competing with me. I’m going to compete my butt off; I’m competing with everybody in this building to be the best that I can be. I really don’t approach it any other way.”

“The real thing is you gotta buy in. No matter who the coach is, no matter who’s leading this thing, you gotta buy in. And all the guys have got to buy in and that’s the key message. Right now, I feel like that’s what’s happening.”

Seahawks

ESPN’s Matt Miller says sources with the team reiterated to him the Seahawks’ pick at No. 16 is the floor for Texas DT Byron Murphy II .

. SI.com’s Corbin Smith reports the Seahawks hosted Murphy for an official visit.