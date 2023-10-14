NFC Notes: Parris Campbell, Jalen Carter, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys S Jayron Kearse said they are moving on from Week 5’s disastrous loss to the 49ers and looking ahead to the next 12 games toward the playoffs.

“Flushing this game down the drain, getting in the [meetings] and watching to see what went wrong and then it’s on to the next,” said Kearse, via Patrik Walker of the team’s official site. “The same way I feel right now is the same way I felt walking off of that field. They beat us. They beat us bad, but that’s one game and we’re on to the next. We’re out here right now trying to work and earn the right over the next 12 games to meet them again in the playoffs.”

Kearse remains confident in their defense and thinks San Francisco just got the best of them.

“We’re a great defense,” said Kearse. “That’s what we are. And if you really break it down and put it into perspective, you watch great shooters in basketball go out there and have rough games, and that’s no different than us. They had our number. They beat us bad — speaking on the defensive side — and that’s all it was.”

Kearse reiterated that one game doesn’t negate all of their productive performances as a defense.

“We weren’t crowned the best defense in the league when we had a 40-0 win against the Giants, and we’re not gonna be named the worst defense in the league after what went on Sunday,” Kearse said. “We’re gonna continue to work and continue to get better. We know what we are. … We’re gonna be successful. We just have to keep working.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said DT Jalen Carter injured his ankle during practice this week but it’s not considered a long-term issue, via Chris Franklin.

said DT injured his ankle during practice this week but it’s not considered a long-term issue, via Chris Franklin. Philadelphia officially ruled out Carter (ankle) and CB Darius Slay (knee) from Week 6, via Jonathan Jones.

(knee) from Week 6, via Jonathan Jones. Rapoport also reports WR Quez Watkins is being evaluated for a hamstring injury and is expected to miss Sunday’s game.

Giants

Giants ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey said WR Parris Campbell is getting work as the team’s kick returner.

“Yeah, he’s back there,” McGaughey said, via Giants Wire. “He’s done it. He did it at Ohio State, he did it as a rookie and so we’ll see. We’ll see what happens, but you’ve seen him with the ball in his hands, he’s an electric guy with the ball in his hands so we’re going to work him back there.”

McGaughey still has confidence in rookie RB Eric Gray, who has had experience returning both punts and kickoffs.

“He’s growing, you know. I always tell those guys, it’s not what you’re going through, it’s what you’re growing through, right?” McGaughey explained. “So, it’s a maturation process for him. Every situation is a new situation in this league for him and he just has to grow his way through it, he’ll be alright. He’s a young returner in this league that has upside and he’s a good football player and he’s a good young man so he’s just getting better every week.”

Giants OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) said he’s taking things “day-by-day” and wouldn’t put a timeline on his return but is making progress in rehab, via Dan Duggan.

(hamstring) said he’s taking things “day-by-day” and wouldn’t put a timeline on his return but is making progress in rehab, via Dan Duggan. Thomas described his issue as a combination of it being more severe than anticipated and suffering a setback “a few weeks ago.”