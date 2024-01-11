NFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Sean McVay, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said the Chargers have been the only team to formally request an interview with DC Steve Wilks for a head coaching job so far, via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows.
- Shanahan mentioned other organizations have made “informal inquiries” as well.
- As for DE Clelin Ferrell (knee), Shanahan said he is expected to miss “a few weeks.” (Barrows)
Rams
This weekend presents storylines galore with the Rams and Lions taking each other on in a playoff game and the myriad connections between the two organizations, including Lions QB Jared Goff getting the chance to beat former HC Sean McVay in a playoff game. McVay wishes that the events leading up to Goff’s trade to Detroit were handled differently but said he’s taking that situation and using his as a tool to grow and develop as a person.
“The thing that I’ll never run away from are mistakes that I’ve made in previous instances,” he said via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “But when you look back on it, the gratitude for those four years, all the good memories that we had. And then when you end up making a change, that ended up being difficult. And could it have been handled better on my end? Absolutely. And I’ll never run away from that. But the further you get away from it, the more that you try to grow as a man, as a person, as the leader that you want to become. He deserved better than the way that it all went down. I’ll acknowledge that. And I think he knows that too. And I’m not afraid to admit to those things, but I think we’re all better being able to look back on those things. And I do have more appreciation for him as time goes on.”
Seahawks
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports members of the Seahawks’ coaching staff have been informed they are free to look for new jobs and their upcoming coaching hire will have “full autonomy over the staff.”
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes Seattle is seeking “a change of direction” given their ownership felt the team didn’t reach its potential in 2023 with a young and talented roster.
- Seahawks former HC Pete Carroll said he initially planned on remaining the team’s head coach but mutually agreed to step into an advisor role after meeting with Seattle’s ownership, via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar.
- Carroll is unsure of his exact title right now: “We’re going to figure that out. We don’t really know right now.” (Andrew Siciliano)
- Carroll mentioned he fought to remain the head coach but is going along with the front office’s plans: “I competed pretty hard to be the coach, just so you know…. I went along with their intentions.” (Mark Maske)
- Carroll declined to elaborate when asked if he was interested in coaching again, saying it wasn’t the right time. (Bob Condotta)
- Carroll said the largest factor in stepping down was giving GM John Schneider a chance to make the personnel decisions: “Because I want him to have this chance. It’s been 14 years you’ve been sitting there waiting for this opportunity and he deserves it and he’s great at what he does.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- As for his role in identifying Seattle’s next head coach, Carroll said he’s only there to support Schneider informally. (John Boyle)
- Carroll isn’t feeling discouraged by the move: “I’m fricking jacked. I’m not tired. I’m not worn down. … What’s coming now? I’ve got no idea. But I’m excited about it.” (Tom Pelissero)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!