NFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Sean McVay, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

This weekend presents storylines galore with the Rams and Lions taking each other on in a playoff game and the myriad connections between the two organizations, including Lions QB Jared Goff getting the chance to beat former HC Sean McVay in a playoff game. McVay wishes that the events leading up to Goff’s trade to Detroit were handled differently but said he’s taking that situation and using his as a tool to grow and develop as a person.

“The thing that I’ll never run away from are mistakes that I’ve made in previous instances,” he said via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “But when you look back on it, the gratitude for those four years, all the good memories that we had. And then when you end up making a change, that ended up being difficult. And could it have been handled better on my end? Absolutely. And I’ll never run away from that. But the further you get away from it, the more that you try to grow as a man, as a person, as the leader that you want to become. He deserved better than the way that it all went down. I’ll acknowledge that. And I think he knows that too. And I’m not afraid to admit to those things, but I think we’re all better being able to look back on those things. And I do have more appreciation for him as time goes on.”

