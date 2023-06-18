NFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Sean McVay, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LT Trent Williams is impressed with QB Trey Lance‘s ability to handle adversity.

“As opposed to sitting there and being down, which everybody could respect and everybody could say, ‘I get that. I understand.’ He didn’t,” Williams said, via NBC Sports. “For him to be that young and be that mature and handle things that well, I was impressed.”

Williams added that even while Lance was injured he was a full participant in every meeting and was constantly bringing good energy into the locker room.

“He was in Brock’s hip pocket,” Williams said. “Very attentive in meetings. Every meeting and walk-through he could attend, he was there. And he just always had a smile on his face. Always uplifting his teammates.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay mentioned the great job that RB Kyren Williams has done this offseason so far and also had praise for former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett.

“Offensively, Kyren Williams has been one of the bright spots,” Mcvay said. “He’s done an outstanding job. You forget that he had to overcome a couple injuries that are just, man. And he just stayed the course, did a good job of getting some good experience last year and he and Ron Gould, and I think Cam has been an outstanding leader for that room.”

“I think he’s taking it a day at a time, but I’ve been really pleased with him,” McVay said of Bennett. “These settings, especially without the pads on, quarterbacks can’t get tackled, but I think you’ve seen steady progress. (QBs coach) Zac Robinson’s done a great job with him as well as Michael LaFleur. But the one thing that does stand out is when the ball is in Stetson’s hands, game makes sense to him. He’s got a good feel for being able to get through progressions quickly. He can feel space on the backend as it relates to just, hey, there’s a lot of different coverage contours that he’s seeing, but he feels open areas and he can get through things quickly. And you love the athleticism, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. But I like his demeanor. He just stays nice and steady, doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low, and he’s a fun guy to be around.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll talked to reporters about his affinity for establishing the running game, something he will be able to do this year with RB Kenneth Walker.

“If you wanna win games, sometimes your quarterback’s not gonna be there,” Carroll explained, via SeahawksWire.com. “Sometimes the weather’s gonna factor in. Sometimes the wind is gonna blow. There’s gonna be issues that won’t allow you to win that way. But what way is it that you can’t win if you can control the football and outlast em’ and wear em’ out and win in the fourth quarter. … Our numbers aren’t out of whack. They aren’t. I’m trying to build a mentality that is complemented by excellent special teams work, excellent play on defense, and close it by — the phrase is to close the circle of toughness of our football team by running the football. And if I were to finish that line for you which I don’t is to run the football in the fourth quarter. That’s really what it’s about. It’s about controlling the game, finding your way in the lead and then getting in position where you can finish the game effectively — and that is not throwing the football and stopping the clock and throwing incompletes and taking chances of getting sacked and taking chances with the ball. … That’s not the way to do that.”

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett on what WR D’Wayne Eskridge has shown so far this offseason: “When Dee is running routes, he looks explosive… He’s one of the most explosive receivers out there, whether it’s the start or the finish. He’s coming back to the ball. He’s getting himself open. Even the other day we saw him, he ran a heck of a comeback.” (Michael Shawn Dugar)