NFC Notes: Phidarian Mathis, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders rookie DT Phidarian Mathis has played a total of 206 defensive snaps through two seasons so far in his career due to injuries. The former second-round pick knows he has to turn things around if he wants to remain with the team next season.

“I just want to come back next year and just have a full year and turn everything around,” Mathis said, via Commanders.com. “Mentally, it took a toll on me bad. You’ve got people who have expectations for you. You got family expectations, you’ve got expectations for yourself. It’s kind of overwhelming because you know what you can do, and you keep having setbacks after setbacks; it’s kind of a mental game for me. It kind of took me into a deep depression. I was kind of down all year long just knowing I was supposed to be out there, and I wasn’t able to be out there.”

“I just want to improve all around, my game,” Mathis added. “I want to come back a different person, have a different mindset, a different mentality. I just want to come back a different guy. I know I’m gonna come back a different guy, and I’m gonna put more on tape. I’m going to work so hard until I can’t no more. I know this is an important year for me just to show everybody who I really am.”

Cowboys

The Panthers requested an interview with Cowboys assistant Will Harriger for their QB coach job. (Tom Pelissero)

Eagles

Regarding the Eagles seeking a new offensive coordinator, HC Nick Sirianni said they want to bring in someone with “new ideas” but still want to continue some aspects of their previous system.

“We’re bringing in a guy to bring in new ideas, to do the things that he’s done in the past,” Sirianni said, via ProFootballTalk. “We’re going through an extensive search to get that right person. But it would be crazy not to add some of the things that we’ve done in the past here, as well. I don’t know if it’s going to be 95 percent this, 95 percent that — we’re not there yet. We’re working on getting the best guy in here for the job and a guy who has a vision, a guy who’s going to call the plays, a guy who’s going to be able to coach the quarterback in the same sense there. It’s just about getting the right guy, and then we’ll decide where that goes, but I’m hiring him to do a job and to be in charge of the offense.”

Sirianni said a “number of assistants” will have to wait to find out their fate this offseason. However, mentioned that OL coach Jeff Stoutland will return, via Jeff McLane.