NFC Notes: Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold had an official visit with the Cardinals. (Billy Marshall)

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua is expecting a big year out of WR Cooper Kupp.

“I’ve been training with Coop so it’s been good. He’s on a revenge tour. He’s been able to get a healthy offseason and stuff so he’s back at it,” he said, via Rams Wire.

Nacua added he’s worked to lose some weight to put his best foot forward in his second season and follow up on an exceptional rookie year.

“I’ve slimmed down a little bit from what I was. I was pretty heavy,” Nacua said. “The game was physical, I definitely feel like I played the game physical but I feel like I could maybe lose a couple pounds. Last season, I was close to like 220 for most of the season. I was up there. I’m probably around 210 right now. I feel a lot better.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks traded for Commanders QB Sam Howell to be their backup this season but assured QB Geno Smith will start. Seattle GM John Schnieder had praise for Howell and explained why he wanted to bring him in.

“He’s a football player, tough, square,” Schneider said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “I think you guys will find him to be kind of quiet, but our game (against Washington), he was super tough, super strong. He’s got a really cool upside… I love the way he plays the game.”

The Seattle Seahawks announced they hired former Packers salary cap analyst Joey Laine as Vice President/Football Administration.

as Vice President/Football Administration. The Seahawks are hosting Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd for a top-30 visit. (Tony Pauline)

for a top-30 visit. (Tony Pauline) Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson will have an official 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Jon Sokoloff)