NFC Notes: Randy Gregory, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

New Buccaneers DE Randy Gregory joined Tampa Bay this offseason and reunited with LB coach George Edwards from their time together in Dallas. Gregory feels the coaching staff will be able to maximize his skillset this season.

“I actually spoke with [Bowles], I remember, coming out of college during the draft and speaking with him a bunch,” Gregory said, via Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times. “I loved his personality, loved his down-to-earth demeanor. [He is a] no-nonsense type of guy. I think I always thrive well when I work with coaches like that.”

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Buccaneers signed Gregory to a one-year, $3 million contract with $2.49 million guaranteed. Gregory can earn $510k per game in active roster bonuses.

Florio adds Gregory also has a sack incentive elevator of up to 10 sacks.

UCF OT Tylan Grable will be in attendance at the Buccaneers’ local predraft workout, per Greg Auman.

will be in attendance at the Buccaneers’ local predraft workout, per Greg Auman. Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will take an official 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Aaron Wilson)

will take an official 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Aaron Wilson) Michigan CB Mike Sainristil had an official 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Greg Auman)

Panthers

Titans’ new HC Brian Callahan said he considered joining the Panthers and liked the idea of working with DC Ejiro Evero and QB Bryce Young.

“I’ve known Ejiro for a long time. I thought he did a really nice job. I thought Bryce Young had a chance to be a good player. I was excited about that prospect,” Callahan told The Athletic. “Just like any job, it had a lot of work to be done. But it’s a place I felt like was willing to do what you needed to get done.”

Callahan also felt “very comfortable” about owner David Tepper and didn’t anticipate the Titans’ job coming together.

“I felt very comfortable with David Tepper and with all the things that he had presented in the (Zoom) interview and our process. So I was fired up to go. I just — when someone offers you one of these jobs, you take it,” Callahan said. “I didn’t anticipate Tennessee happening as fast as it did. But it’s been a great fit for me. It’s been awesome.”

Callahan also drew interest from the Falcons and Chargers, and thinks each team he interviewed with had similar qualities.

“All the teams I interviewed with were very similar in that they believe in what’s there, understanding there’s a process to getting better and it’s not an overnight, magical fix. There’s a process and a journey involved in doing that,” Callahan said. “I think that’s the way that good teams that are trying to go from not good enough to good (should operate). You have some patience and some understanding that it’s a build. I felt that from (the Panthers).”

Saints

Utah S/RB Sione Vaki met with the Saints at his pro day. (Justin Melo)