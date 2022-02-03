NFC Notes: Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is not ready to count out TE Rob Gronkowski next season, despite the retirement of QB Tom Brady.

“I think that’s yet to be seen,” Licht said, via NFL.com. “I’m giving Rob the respect to give him some time to see how he feels here in the next coming of weeks after a long, grueling season. When you played in the league for 11 years, you need a little time to think things through to see if you want to go through with it for another year. From my conversations with Rob, he just needs that. I don’t think it’s going to be dependent on whether Tom came back or not from what I understand, and I know that Rob had an incredible experience here as well. He was a big factor in us having the success that we had. We would welcome Rob back with open arms, but we’re giving him his space right now to decide on what he wants to do.”

Falcons

Liberty QB Malik Willis and Georgia OG Jamaree Salyer have both met with the Falcons at the Senior Bowl. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Saints

The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell says Saints DC Dennis Allen is still seen as the frontrunner inside and outside of the building, though the team is making no promises.

Per Terrell, the Saints have interviews with Allen and ST coordinator Darren Rizzi to close out this week. They also have an interview requested with Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich and could talk to one or two more candidates. They could do second interviews but Terrell mentions they think their process is fairly thorough already.

Terrell adds if the Saints hire an outside candidate, there's no mandate to retain anyone on the current coaching staff. However, most of the people they've spoken to have been highly complimentary, so major changes aren't expected either way.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said he hopes this coaching search turns out as successful as the last one: “I’d like it to be someone that coaches here for 16 years and has a lot of wins like the last one. None of us are taking this thing lightly. We’re looking to find someone who can lead our team for the long run.” (Mike Triplett)

Loomis mentioned owner Gayle Benson, President Dennis Lauscha and executives Khai Harley, Jeff Ireland, and Michael Parenton are all part of the HC search. (Triplett)

, President and executives , , and are all part of the HC search. (Triplett) Loomis added the front office will work with the new head coach to find a franchise quarterback: “It’s not one person saying, ‘This is who it is.’” (Triplett)

Loomis also acknowledged the team has to treat their limited salary cap room very carefully: “We’re just in that circumstance where we don’t have a lot of margin for error, and that’s just the way it is. It’s what happens when you have a good team and try to keep it together and stay competitive. But we’ll manage it.” (Triplett)

Nick Underhill expects the Saints to have a home game in Tottenham, London next year.

Nevada QB Carson Strong mentioned more teams he has met with at the Senior Bowl, including ones he felt went particularly well with the Commanders, Eagles, Saints and Titans. (Crissy Floyd)