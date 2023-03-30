NFC Notes: Ron Rivera, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera has no illusions about his standing with the organization. He’ll be going into his fourth season with the team and likely answering to new owners sometime soon. If Washington doesn’t show progress, which probably means a playoff berth, Rivera knows his job will be on the line.

“There will be a discussion about what happened over the last three years,” Rivera said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “I’ll be honest. I’ll be upfront. Tell the truth. I’ll talk about the vision … and what I think will happen. … The owner has got to be able to believe in what I’m talking about. Hopefully, I can do that. And if not, I’ll be gone in a year.”

However, Rivera said his goal is to avoid sinking into desperation to save his job.

“I’m not going to be desperate,” Rivera said. “If you’re desperate, the players are going to feel it. … Don’t play for me. Play for the team. That’s going to be my message. I will appreciate the opportunity and try to take advantage of it.”

Giants

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions other teams are keeping an eye on the Giants and RB Saquon Barkley after the team pulled their extension offer off the table after giving Barkley the franchise tag.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll met with TCU WR Quentin Johnston over dinner prior to his Pro Day on Thursday.

and HC met with TCU WR over dinner prior to his Pro Day on Thursday. South Carolina CB Cam Smith will have a Top-30 visit with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)

will have a Top-30 visit with the Giants. (Art Stapleton) Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott had a formal meeting with the Giants at the NFL Combine. (Justin Melo)